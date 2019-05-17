It was the final hurrah of the 2019 regular season for the Waukee girls golf team as they took on the CIML Conference meet held at the Mason City Country Club.

The returning conference champion Warriors ended up carding a second place finish with a team score of 336 second only to the conference champions West Des Moines Valley who carded a 307. Four Waukee golfers inside the top 12 individual finishes really helped their chances. The one highlighting all the action was returning Class 4A individual champion and future University of Kansas golf star Brooke Boardman. Boardman went stride for stride with the course and pared all of her front nine holes, the most she’s had through nine holes this season, not to mention that it gave her the best nine-hole score she’s had all season long. Boardman suffered a four-over-par back nine to end up with an overall score of four-over-par 72 across her 18 holes of golf. For her efforts, the senior was awarded runner-up status for the meet, loosing out to Valley’s Paige Hoffman who carded a one-under-par score of 71.

Meghan Doherty was the next girl up for the Warriors who carded an 18 hole round of 85. Doherty carded two pars and a birdie across the front nine for a 40 while carding a 45 across the back nine which helped to earn her a tenth place finish. Elle Kramer followed Doherty carding a front nine score of 43 which she matched across the back nine and four pars overall. The senior finished 12th overall.

Jessey Wyzgowski was next up on the Warrior scorecard as she posted a front nine score of 44 followed by a back nine of 45. The last of the Warriors in the field included Emalee Andrews with an 18 hole score of 95 followed by Megan Seiler with an 18 hole score of 99.