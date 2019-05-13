You need a scorecard every night to follow the Burlington Bees on defense.

Kevin Maitan was the starting third baseman on in the season opener. But he’s played second base as well this season.

Livan Soto was the starting shortstop on opening night. But he’s played second base and third base.

Outfielders? Well, the quartet of Francisco Del Valle, Jordyn Adams, Nonie Williams and Spencer Griffin has played everywhere.

It’s nothing new in the Los Angeles Angels organization. It’s something that happened last season, and if you look around the organization this season, it’s the same way.

Consider that Leonardo Rivas, an infielder all last season with the Bees, has played a couple of games in center field for High-A Inland Empire. Or Franklin Torres, a do-it-all player for the Bees last season, has been a catcher at times at Inland Empire.

“It’s good to be flexible,” Bees manager Jack Howell said. “That’s something that’s demanded of me — to move guys around and not bury them in one spot. That’s part of my job.”

Every Bees infielder or outfielder this season has played more than one position, with the exception of D.C. Arendas and Tim Millard. Arendas has played 15 games at first base. Millard has played one game at third base, but he just joined the team over the weekend.

A look at the utility of the Bees:

• Adams, Griffin and Williams have played all three outfield positions. Del Valle has played left field and right field.

• Soto and Gleyvin Pineda have played second base, third base and shortstop. Maitan has played second base and third base. Connor Fitzsimons has played first base and third base. Justin Jones has played second base and shortstop. Michael Stefanic, since promoted to Inland Empire, played second base, third base and shortstop.

That kind of flexibility, though, does have its drawbacks. The Bees have committed 47 errors in 36 games.

“It can get a little sloppy at times,” Howell said. “Like, Maitan can play five games at third, and then he moves to second. Now all of a sudden you have a turn (of a double play), you have a ball coming off the lip (of the infield), you’ve got to cover on a bunt play. He plays there a game or two and then, boom, he’s back at third. Now we’re doing bunt plays. Things can, at times, get a lot of shaky.

“Soto will play a lot of (shortstop). Then we’ll move him over to second and it’s a different turn (on a double play). Then he’ll play third, so now he’s running bunt plays, or the ball gets there a lot quicker.”

But this is about development, and also finding spots for players to play.

“It can be demanding,” Howell said. “But I think it’s smart for our organization to do that, and I like that they ask me to do that.”

AMONG THE BEST

The Bees have 22 wins, the most in the Midwest League.

They also ranked among the win leaders in all of minor league baseball after Saturday's games/

The Bees are tied for ninth with Montgomery (Double-A Southern) and Round Rock (Triple-A Pacific Coast League) among all levels. Delmarva in the Class A South Atlantic League leads with 26 wins.

The Bees are fifth among Class A teams. Delmarva leads, with Visalia (California) second with 24. Greensboro and Hickory of the South Atlantic League are tied for third with 23.

THE QUARTER POLE

The Bees played their 35th game on Friday night, which means they were halfway through the first half and a quarter of the way through the season.

A look at the numbers:

Record: 21-14

Home: 13-5

Road: 8-9

Batting average: .217

Opponents' batting average: .213

Earned run average: 2.59

Opponents' ERA: 3.54

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Record: 4-2

Batting average: .229

Opponents' batting average: .181

Earned run average: 1.36

Opponents' ERA: 4.25

Notes: Gleyvin Pineda has a 4-game hitting streak, going 7-for-19 (.368). ... D.C. Arendas was 8-for-21 (.381) for the week. ... Alexis Olmeda played in two games, but went 4-for-8 with 4 runs batted in. ... Cristopher Molina was the winning pitcher in two games, one in relief and one as a starter. He gave up only one unearned run in 10 1/3 innings, allowing six hits while walking four and striking out 14.

THE WEEK AHEAD

• Clinton (6:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday) — The Bees, back into Western Division play, see the LumberKings for the first time this season. Outfielder Connor Scott is ranked the No. 5 prospect in the Miami Marlins organization, while catcher Will Banfield is ranked No. 10. Outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is third in the league in hitting at .339 and is tied for second with six home runs.

• Wisconsin (6:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday) — It's also the first look at the Timber Rattlers. Shortstop Brice Turang is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Pitcher Aaron Ashby, a fourth-round pick last season, is the No. 9 prospect.

ALUMNI REPORT

• Jack Kruger (2017) had three hits, including a home run and two runs batted in, in Double-A Mobile's 8-2 win over Jacksonville on Monday night. Jesus Castillo (2016-17) was the winning pitcher, with four strikes outs and one walk in 8 2/3 innings.

• Oliver Ortega (2018) struck out nine in five innings, allowing one hit in Inland Empire's 2-0 loss to Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday.

• Jahmai Jones (2017) had a two-run home run in Mobile's 2-0 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday.

• Luis Madero (2018) threw six shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out three in Mobile's 1-0 win over Jacksonville on Friday. Joe Gatto (2016-17) got the save.

• Andrew Wantz (2018) was the winning pitcher in relief in Inland Empire's 7-2 win over Stockton on Friday. Wantz struck out five in four innings. Leonardo Rivas (2018) drove in two runs.

• Zane Gurwitz (2018) scored the only run in Inland Empire's 1-0 victory over Stockton on Thursday. Isaac Mattson (2018) pitched three shutout innings to record the win.