BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ford Proctor hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 4-3 win over the Burlington Bees on Tuesday.

The home run by Proctor, part of a three-run inning, gave the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead before Connor Hollis and Kaleo Johnson scored on Grant Witherspoon's triple. Witherspoon was thrown out trying to stretch it into an inside-the-park home run.

In the top of the ninth, Burlington cut into the lead on a home run by D.C. Arendas that scored Alexis Olmeda.

Cristofer Ogando (2-0) got the win in relief while Luis Alvarado (2-2) took the loss in the Class A Midwest League game.

Jake Palomaki scored on a throwing error by Bees pitcher Kyle Tyler in the second inning to give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

Burlington tied the game in the seventh when Olmeda doubled to drive in Spencer Griffin.

The two teams conclude the three-game series with a 10:05 a.m. game on Wednesday.

ROSTER MOVE: Bees infielder Michael Stefanic was promoted to the Los Angeles Angels' High-A affiliate at Inland Empire. Infielder Justin Jones was added to the roster from extended spring training.