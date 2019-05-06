Burlington Bees reliever Luke Lind charged out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh inning of what would end up being a 2-0 loss to South Bend in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader at Community Field.

Catcher Harrison Wenson was waiting for him on the mound, to talk over a few things before Lind would throw his eight warmup pitches.

It’s that communication that has made the Burlington Bees’ catchers — Wenson and Alexis Olmeda — so valuable.

They are veteran voices. Olmeda, 25, has been in professional baseball since being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2015, and has been in clubhouses at every level of the minor leagues. Wenson, 24, was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in 2017 and is in his second season with the Bees.

“It’s not so much their age,” Bees manager Jack Howell said. “I think it’s more the fact that they understand what we want to do with the pitchers, and they take pride in that. I think they take pride in what we cherish in the organization — guys that receive the ball well, and then understand what pitchers are trying to do. They challenge themselves, they challenge our staff as well.”

The Bees’ pitching staff is second in the Class A Midwest League in earned run average (2.76) and tied for fourth in strikeouts (277).

“We’re trying to do our best with what we’re given with this pitching staff, and these guys are great,” Wenson said. “They can fill up the (strike) zone. It’s been pretty easy, because they can throw multiple pitches for strikes.”

“This pitching staff is awesome,” Olmeda said. “We talk a lot, and that helps. They trust us, we trust them.”

It is a constant communication. It starts when the catchers, the pitchers available for that day’s game, and pitching coach Jonathan Van Eaton meet before the game. It continues when the catcher and starting pitcher go to the bullpen to warm up before the game. And it continues throughout the game, after every inning.

“They understand what’s asked of them,” Howell said. “They take pride in their game plan, and their receiving.

“They communicate with these guys. They’re not always worried about hitting, they talk (with the pitchers) — what went wrong, what happened, what we need to do in the next inning, communicate with them and talk about the game plan.”

“I just tell them, every inning when we get back to the dugout, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing. Trust me,’” Olmeda said. “I know sometimes we’ll mistakes, but stay with us. If you don’t agree with something, talk to us. ‘Just trust yourself.’ And it works with them.”

“Just trying to keep them calm, keeping their head in the game,” Wenson said. “We just try to be process-oriented. Get our starting pitchers through five innings, get our bullpen through easy innings.”

Olmeda was John Swanda’s catcher in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. It was Swanda’s first start in Burlington after starting the season in extended spring training.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking, especially because I had family in the crowd,” said Swanda, the fourth-round pick of the Angels in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft out of Des Moines Roosevelt High School. “It’s the first time since they’ve seen me on the mound since high school.”

“You could tell he was nervous,” Olmeda said. “I just kept working with him.”

Swanda pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings, giving up three hits while striking out three.

“They’re nervous. No matter how many people are in the stands — it could be 500, it could be 5,000 — they’re going to be nervous,” Wenson said. “It’s just about helping them through that process. I thought Alexis did a great job with him getting through that.”

Wenson spent all but three games with the Bees last season after playing with the Angels’ Rookie League teams in Orem and the Arizona League in 2017. Olmeda, acquired as a free agent by the Angels after being released by the Diamondbacks in spring training, arrived in Burlington on July 8, but also spent time last season with the Angels’ Double-A team in Mobile, the High-A team at Inland Empire and had four days with Triple-A Salt Lake.

“Last year, I was everywhere,” Olmeda said. “Every level of playing, Double-A, Triple-A, Those four days (in Salt Lake), you see a difference. There are veteran guys, guys doing rehab. Double-A is the best league — all you see there are prospects.

“I’ve learned a lot, when I was with the Diamondbacks, now that I’m here.”

Baseball is a data-driven game, even in the minor leagues, but sometimes it’s just about communication.

“We’re more focused on ourselves, what our pitchers need to do, their plan,” Wenson said. “We want to pitch to our pitchers’ strengths than to the hitter’s weaknesses. That’s what we do every time left.”

Both catchers admit to their struggles at the plate — Olmeda is batting .109 with one home run and eight runs batted in, while Wenson is batting .105 with one home runs and seven RBIs.

For them, though, it's more about the work they do behind the plate.

“We want to move up,” Wenson said. “But it’s a process, and we know that. If we do what we’re supposed to do behind the plate, the baseball gods will reward us.”

WENSON’S WALK-UP MUSIC

Wenson is a Michigan man — born in Farmington Hills, Mich., and played at the University of Michigan.

His walk-up song, though, is Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” and it helps him stay close to someone special in his life.

Wenson’s grandfather, Harry Ewald, died earlier this season. So Wenson changed his music to honor him.

“Honestly, he was one of my best friends,” Wenson said. “That was his favorite song, that was his favorite artist.

“It’s just helped me stay calm. With a walk-up song, everyone wants to get hyped up. I feel like it hypes me up, but it keeps me grounded, keeps me calm. Having him have a presence on the field with me helps me out.”

Wenson’s nickname is “Harry” — not because of his grandfather, but because it’s short for his own first name. But his grandfather still appreciated it.

“Everyone calls me Harry, and he always loved when people called me Harry, because that made him feel like he was part of the team,” Wenson said, smiling.

THE LONG AND WINDING ROAD

The Bees left Sunday night for their longest road trip of the season, according to distance.

They had a 7 p.m. bus time to begin a 7 ½-hour trip to Bowling Green, Ky., where they will play three games with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, starting Monday. After Wednesday’s 10:35 a.m. game, they’ll go to Dayton, Ohio, for a three-game series against the Dayton Dragons on Thursday. They’ll return home after Saturday’s game, and will have next Sunday off.

They will travel 1,276 miles with 18 hours of bus time.

“It will be challenging for some of these new guys,” Howell said. But then, on the other hand, even as well as we’ve been playing (at home), it’s good to get away from the home cooking a little bit.”

The Bees had a six-game road trip in April against Cedar Rapids and Kane County, but the three games in Cedar Rapids were “commuters,” where the team goes up and back the same day.

“Honestly, those can be worse,” Howell said. “You get up, get on a bus, go there to play a game, have a late-night drive home, then do it again the next day.

“With this trip, they’ll sleep on the bus, there will be the normal food and drinks. It’s not going to be that big of a deal.”

This trip is one of two Eastern Division road journeys for the Bees. They have a Michigan trip in July — three games at Lansing (July 17-19) and three at Great Lakes (20-22) — but that trip has a travel day before and a day off after.

The home team for the first three games won’t have much of an advantage. Bowling Green played a 5 p.m. game at Peoria on Sunday, and got a later start to Kentucky than the Bees.

THE MONTH THAT WAS

A look at the Bees' month of April.

Record: 14-10 (1/2 game out of first place in Western Division)

Home: 9-3

Road: 5-7*

Team batting average: .207 (16th in league)

Team ERA: 2.73 (3rd)

Longest winning streak: 4 (April 6-8)

Longest losing streak: 2 (April 12-13, April 22-23)

*-Includes two games against Quad Cities that were moved to Community Field

Notes: Michael Stefanic led the Bees in batting average (.370), on-base percentage (.433) and slugging percentage (.481), but he didn't have enough plate appearances to qualify for the league leaders. ... 11 Bees hit home runs, but only Spencer Griffin (2) had more than one. ... Del Valle led the team with six doubles. ... Four pitchers — Robinson Pina, Cole Duensing, Matt Leon and Tyler Smith — had two wins. ... Hector Yan was the team leader in strikeouts with 26. ... Reliever Ben Morrison led the team with an 0.64 WHIP, while Tyler Smith was second at 0.67.

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Record: 4-2

Batting average: .246

ERA: 2.88

Notes: Swanda was sharp in his first start, but reached his pitch limit before getting the final out of the fifth. … Del Valle and D.C. Arendas each have four-game hitting streaks. Del Valle is 7-of-14 (.500) in his streak and Arendas is 4-of-13 (.308) in his streak.

THE WEEK AHEAD

• At Bowling Green (6:35 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10:35 a.m. Wednesday) — The Hot Rods are tied for the Eastern Division lead. The Bees will get to face shortstop Wander Franco, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and No. 4 prospect overall by Baseball America. Pitcher Shane McClanahan is the No. 11 prospect in the Rays’ organization, according to MLB.com.

• At Dayton (7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday) — The Dragons, an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, are in last place in the Eastern Division. Outfielder Mike Siani is the No. 7 prospect in the Reds organization, according to MLB.com. Pitcher Lyon Richardson is ranked 11th.

ALUMNI REPORT

• Roberto Baldoquin (2017) had a three-run home run in Mobile’s 5-3 win over Mississippi on Monday.

• Denny Brady (2018), Austin Warren (2018) and Michael Santos (2018) combined for 17 strikeouts in Inland Empire’s 3-2 win over San Jose on Tuesday. Santos was promoted to Mobile on Sunday.

• Travis Herrin (2017) struck out five in five innings in Inland Empire’s 6-3 loss to San Jose on Wednesday.

• Brandon Marsh (2018) had four hits in Mobile’s 3-1 win at Montgomery on Thursday.

• Zane Gurwitz (2018) had a two-run home run in Inland Empire’s 5-4 victory over San Jose on Thursday.

• Andrew Wantz (2018) struck out five in five innings, allowing one run in a no-decision in Inland Empire’s 7-3 loss to Visalia on Saturday.