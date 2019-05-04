Kamryn Bailey's game-winning RBI-single in the seventh inning kept Southeastern Community College alive in the Region XI, Division I double-elimination softball tournament at Marshalltown Friday.

Second-seeded Iowa Western beat No. 3 SCC 8-4 in the first round, but the Blackhawks then survived fourth-seeded Marshalltown, 4-3, in an elimination game. SCC will face Iowa Western at 11 a.m. today and that winner will face top-seeded Indian Hills at 1 p.m. If Indian Hills loses that game, a second championship game will be played at 11 a.m. Sunday.

SCC (31-19) trailed Marshalltown 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, then Ashley Rosado ripped a solo homer to tie the score. Chayse Lowney doubled and Taylor Pottorff singled. Lara Pence coaxed a base on balls to load the bases. Bailey, a freshman from Fort Madison, stroked her single and Lowney, also of Fort Madison, raced home with the winning run.

Rosado and Bailey both went 2-for-4. Rosado had three RBIs. Kalyne Powell (13-6) was the winning pitcher in relief.

In the first game, Iowa Western pitcher Sydney Reamer limited SCC to four hits. Lowney doubled and she, Rosado and Sadie Smithburg each had an RBI. Pence (10-5) was the losing pitcher.

Iowa Western then lost to Indian Hills, 1-0, setting up today's return match with SCC.

The Region XI champion will host the Region XVI winner for the District J championship May 10-11. The district winner advances to the national tournament May 22-25 at St. George, Utah.

GREENVILLE 4, IOWA WESLEYAN 2: Greenville struck for three runs in the first inning and it proved to be all it needed to top Iowa Wesleyan in a first round St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament game at Fulton, Missouri.

The second-seeded Tigers (26-10) face Spalding in a 1 p.m. elimination game today. That winner will face the loser of the Eureka-Greenville game at 3 p.m.

Iowa Wesleyan trailed 4-0 before the Tigers found home plate. In the bottom of the fourth, McKena Woolery singled Ashley Machholz home with the Tigers' first run. IWU added its final run in the seventh when Emmy Rodriguez bounced into a base-loaded fielder's choice that scored Addison Westercamp.

Woolery and Emilee Rooney both went 2-for-3 for Iowa Wesleyan. Morgan Christner was the losing pitcher. She gave up four earned runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out 11 in seven innings.

Greenville's Kayla Zimmerman led all hitters, going 4-for-4. Beth Mersinger homered.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NO. 16 SCC 8-4, KIRKWOOD 2-5: No. 16 (NJCAA Div. II) Southeastern Community College split a doubleheader at Cedar Rapids.

The Blackhawks (38-17) host Carl Sandburg Tuesday at 5 p.m at Wagner Athletic Complex. Kirkwood is now 30-17.

PREP SOFTBALL

WEST CENTRAL 7-9, RIDGEWOOD 1-0: Carley LaFary went 5-for-7 and Brynna Seitz was 4-for-8 for the day to lead the Heat to a doubleheader sweep at Norridge, Illinois.

Seitz was 3-for-4 in the first game with a double and an RBI. Mady Reed and Megan McIntire each had two hits. Megan Schaley drove three runs home for the Heat. Reagan Spence was the winning pitcher, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings.

LaFary had a homer, two doubles, a single and four RBIs in four trips in the second game. Spence and McKenzy Ludington each doubled. Macy Benge was the winning pitcher. She gave up three hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts in seven innings to pick up the shutout.

West Central (17-3) plays at Rockridge today. Ridgewood slipped to 11-9.

ILLINI WEST 7, WEST HANCOCK 6: Paige Gutting scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Illini West to victory at Carthage, Illinois.

Ali Bliss and Sydney Carlisle both went 2-for-4 for Illini West. Brook Lawson was the winning pitcher with three innings of relief. She allowed no hits, no runs and just one walk while striking out five in three innings.

Brooklyn Walker and Dharma Tripp both homered for West Hancock. Walker was the losing pitcher.

BOYS SOCCER

HOLY TRINITY 4, DANVILLE-NEW LONDON 3: Holy Trinity needed an overtime to knock off the Bears at Danville.

Tristan Miller had two goals and an assist for Danville-New London. Oliver Sowell had the other goal. Levi Svoboda finished with five saves.

Danville-New London (4-7) plays Burlington at Bracewell Stadium Tuesday. Holy Trinity (9-5) hosts Fort Madison Thursday.

IMS 2, CENTRAL LEE 0: Iowa Mennonite School blanked the Hawks in a SEI Superconference match at Donnellson.

Central Lee's Blake Moeller had five saves. The Hawks (7-6, 4-3) host Keokuk Monday.

ALDO LEOPOLD SPLITS: Aldo Leopold and Fort Madison split a pair of matches. Fort Madison won the A game, 5-0, and Aldo Leopold won the B game, 1-0.

Leopold's Adrian Salas had 23 saves in the A game. In the B game, Leopold's Hunter Trimble scored the goal and Adam John picked up the shutout with three saves.

Leopold is 2-3-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

CREWS NAMED POTW: Mediapolis High School senior captain Mikenna Crews was named the MaxPreps/United Soccer Coaches Player of the Week for Iowa for the second straight week.

She was selected for Weeks 8 and 9, ending April 21 and 28. Crews leads the Bullettes with nine goals and six assists.

PREP TRACK

THOMPSON WINS LTC TITLE: West Central High School's Ebony Thompson won the girls shot put championship in the Lincoln Trail Conference Meet at Aledo, Illinois.

Thompson's winning put was measured at 36 feet, 1 1/2 inches. She also finished second in discus with a toss of 92 feet, 9 inches.

Princeville won the girls team title with 111 points and was followed by Annawan (91.75), Mercer County (81.75), Monmouth United (79), Cambridge (69), Stark County (57), ROWVA (44.75), West Central (38.75) and Galva (4).

Host Mercer County won the boys team championship with 139 points, just one point better than Princeville. Wethersfield was third at 68.5 and was followed by Monmouth United (55), ROWVA (45), Cambridge (40), West Central (37.5), Galva (30) and Stark County (24).

West Central's Sadie Lenz finished in the top four in three girls events. She was third in triple jump at 33 feet, 7 inches, fourth in the 200-meter dash in 28.66 seconds and fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:06.04.

In the boys meet, West Central's Luke Ditsworth had three second place finishes and one third. He was second in the 100-meter dash in 11.47 seconds, the 200 (23.56) and the long jump (20-3 1/2). He added a third place finish in triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 4 1/2 inches.