T.J. Schramm remembers last season like it was yesterday.

The Notre Dame-West Burlington high school senior goalkeeper missed most of the season, then came back just in time to experience a heartbreaking one-goal loss to Iowa Mennonite School in a substate semifinal match, then watched as IMS went on to earn the state tournament berth the Nikes thought was theirs.

Schramm vows not to let that happen again.

So on Tuesday night against rival Holy Trinity, Schramm decided to do his best impersonation of longtime U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard. Schramm made one dazzling diving save after another and even punched a couple of would-be Crusader goals over the net, helping Class 1A's third-ranked Nikes to a 3-0 victory at The Turf.

Schramm remembers all too well what happened last season, and he is using that as added motivation this year.

"I didn't start the year off as I wanted to. I wanted to improve like I did last year. I didn't have the best year last year since I didn't play the full year. I just wanted to come out here and make a statement. It's my senior year, so I want to make the most out of it," said Schramm, who made 11 saves against a short-handed but gutsy Holy Trinity squad. "I want to go back to that spot. I still think about that all the time. I want to go back to that spot and not make the mistake again. IMS isn't in our substate, so hopefully we don't get in that same hole and fall down again like we did last year."

"T.J. has been on fire. As good as he played tonight, (Monday) night's game he had four or five of those saves. He kept us in that game. He's played two great games in a row and his confidence is through the roof, so we're in a good spot right now," first-year ND-WB coach John Wagner said. "We played really well on this field. We're a real technical team, so it was nice for us to use the whole width of the field. We're fortunate we get to practice on this field on Wednesday nights. We had a distinct advantage there because we're used to the field. With as many players as we have that's big for us to be able to move the ball around."

ND-WB (11-1), after a sluggish start, got on the scoreboard in the 11th minute when sophomore Sam Brueck took a free kick from freshman Parker Davis and took a shot in the box. The ball caromed to senior Jonah Marlow, who promptly deposited the ball in the top shelf for the 1-0 Nikes lead.

"We've got some young guys who are freshmen and sophomores and the five seniors who are a big part of this. The young guys are learning the game and figuring out when they can attack," Wagner said. "We're always going to get the best game from Holy Trinity. This is the third time we've played them. The third game you never know what to expect. But I knew we were going to get a good game and they were going to be competitive. They are well-coached and they have some very talented players."

Holy Trinity (8-5) stayed within striking distance, but could not solve Schramm on this night in suffering its third loss to ND-WB this season.

"They worked hard. They worked their tails out. They kind of ran out of gas there at the end. That's kind of been the story of the season with only 14 players and only three subs. It's really hard against a quality team like this that kept possession of the ball for the majority of the game," Holy Trinity coach Ryan Culbertson said. "Once they got that first goal you could tell our morale changed. We were working on the sidelines to try to get them back into it. They showed flashes of getting momentum back. But Notre Dame did a really good job of keeping us down and taking that momentum right back. We couldn't run with them, couldn't keep up with them."

A nifty knee-buckling move from freshman Gabe Zurita led to a goal by Brueck early in the second half to give the Nikes some breathing room.

Senior captain Sturgis Thornton closed the scoring five minutes later, scoring on a penalty kick.

"Sturgis is the heart and soul of this. He really wants to do something this year as a senior. They're really pulling the rest of the guys and getting them on board," Wagner said.

"The heart that the seniors have. I think they know what we've been through the last three years. We really want to make a statement and make history for this team. We want to make a statement and get to state for the first time in school history," Schramm said.

Schramm preserved the shutout, first punching a goal headed for the upper half over the net, then sprawling headlong to his left to save a blast off the foot of Ryder Brune.

"That's a lot of fun. I didn't see it coming until the last second. I'll take it. I just spread out and hit it with my right hand. It felt really good," Schramm said.

"We had quite a few scoring chances. He made a heck of a save right there at the end. Not too many keepers around here make those saves," Culbertson said.

;HTC;ND

Shots;14;13

Saves;5;11

Fouls;11;11

Offsides;0;1

Free kicks;11;10

Corner kicks;4;2

Penalty kicks;0;1

Goal kicks;24;27

Yellow cards;2;1

Red cards;0;0

Holy Trinity;0;0;—;0

ND-WB;1;2;—;3

Scoring

ND-WB — 11:00 first half, Jonah Marlow from Sam Brueck. ND-WB — 6:00 second half, Brueck from Gabe Zurita. ND-WB — 10:00 second half, Sturgis Thornton PK.

Records: Holy Trinity 8-5, Notre Dame-West Burlington 11-1.