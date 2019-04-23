It was an overtime thriller to start the week Monday night as the Class 2A 12th ranked Dallas Center-Grimes girls soccer team took on a non-conference foe in 13th ranked Winterset.

After a tie game held through regulation, it took to overtime before the Fillies came away with their fifth win of the season by a 2-1 mark.

The scoring action came few and far between with the first goal of the contest coming with twelve minutes left in the first half. That goal came off of the foot of senior Zoey Chumbley who utilized the wind just enough on a shot that was a matter of feet from a corner kick. With the help of the wind, the ball was pushed just enough to the top corner of the goal and off the goalkeeper’s hands for DC-G’s 1-0 lead.

With how the defensive game was working, it seemed like that might just be all that was needed for the win. Unfortunately for the Fillies, Winterset would strike with just under eight minutes left in the first half. After the Fillies were slapped with a handball call, the ensuing penalty kick brought the score even at 1-1. Both teams would take to the halftime break with that 1-1 tie and an urge to get back to Fillie soccer for head coach Dan James.

“In the first half, we didn’t play the way we’re capable of or have been playing already this season,” began James. “I think the wind was more of a factor than I thought it would be but ultimately in the second half, it seemed that we had more urgency and we had more crispness to our passes. That’s ultimately what kept us in the game the entire night but also helped us get ahead in the second half.”

It was a game that was set in an unusually cold April day with plenty of wind, something that factored into the way the game was played, as stated by senior star Sami Sterbenz.

“The wind was definitely a factor tonight,” began Sterbenz. “It was more of knowing that we couldn’t just kick it to our forwards and hope that it would go over the defense. We had to play it to our feet and play more relaxed or the wind would mess with the ball which would throw us off more.”

With a combination of the wind and strong defense by both teams, regulation just wasn’t enough to decide a victory. That sent the Fillies to their second overtime contest within the last three games.

The Fillies have put forth many memorable late game/overtime thrillers across the past few years which included a sub-state final victory over ADM last season. In the 2019 season so far, such a moment came Monday night as freshman phenom Avery Korsching broke the second half scoreless deadlock and claimed the win for DC-G with her third goal of the season. After capturing the ball in the midfield, Korsching juked out her opponent and blew past the Huskie defense, giving her a prime shot at the Winterset goal which she took advantage of with four minutes left in the overtime frame. It was quite the play after many minutes of no offensive action by either team. In one of the more tense situations of the game, the freshman Korsching stepped up like a senior and spoke about the game-winning goal after the contest.

“I just kept telling myself I needed to not overshoot and to create some space,” began Korshing. “I knew I couldn’t just blindly shoot it at the goalkeeper so I had to be controlled with it and it went in.”

The win gives DC-G their fifth victory of 2019 as they sit with an overall record of 5-2. The Fillies are now 3-2 in non-conference play.

Their next round of action comes this evening as they welcome in a conference match-up against Indianola at DC-G Stadium beginning at 7 p.m.