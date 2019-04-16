Four Jayettes took to the green for a full round of golf at the Winterset girls invite Monday, April 15, taking sixth-place among six qualifying teams.

Senior Delaney Eiteman once again topped the Jayettes’ scorecard, finishing with an even split of 110 between the front and back halves of the course. Freshman Bryce Eastman marked 132 strokes while junior MaryLou Ledesma and sophomore Ainsley Marburger each marked down 142.

Perry head coach Joel Happel said it’s still a learning experience for the girls.

“(They) haven’t played 18 [holes] very often,” he said.

Taking first-place was Creston, combining for 378 while DC-G held second at 386 and Van Meter took third with a 394 finish led by individual leader sophomore Kylie Carey. Her final score of 75 was better than a couple of girls’ scores on the back nine alone, finishing just +5 for the course. Grabbing silver, Creston sophomore Riley Driskel went +14 and sophomore London Wille out of Van Meter grabbed +18 for bronze.

Next, the Jayettes host Bondurant-Farrar and Des Moines Roosevelt at the Perry Golf and Country Club on Thursday, April 18.