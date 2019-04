MAT Tumbling/Trampoline to travelled to Waverly for a two-day trampoline and tumbling event, where several local girls did well.

Tumbling Results:

Beginner Girls: age 5- Kaylyn VanTassel, seventh place

Advanced Beginner Girls: age 7- Landrey Harris, first place

Sub Novice Girls: age 9- Caleigh Anderson, first place

Sub Advanced Girls: age 15-16- Maddie Shelton, first place

Double Mini Trampoline results:

Beginner Girls: age 7- Landery Harris, second place

Novice Girls: age 9- Caleigh Anderson, first place

Trampoline results:

Novice Girls: age 7- Landrey Harris, first place: age 9- Caleigh Anderson, first place