The Big 12 and ESPN announced an enhanced partnership for coverage, streaming; ISU will enter in 2020

Iowa State was one of the innovators in college athletics when it created its own television network and utilized its third-tier rights as provided by the Big 12 Conference in house.

Now the league has opted to expand its rights agreement with ESPN and provide an even more stable foundation for the league through the next half decade at least.

The Big 12 and ESPN announced an expansion of their television deal, which already runs through 2024-25, that will see ESPN or ABC televise the Big 12 championship football game every year through 2024 while hundreds of live events will go to the subscription-based streaming service, ESPN+.

“Our goal was to be forward thinking in the use of technology,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a release, “to create a conference-branded platform and believe this partnership ideally positions the Big 12 now and into the foreseeable future.”

ESPN+ will have exclusive rights to broadcast a regular season football game and any spring football games, all regular season and exhibition men’s basketball games not distributed on ESPN’s linear networks (expected to be upwards of 75 games per year), women’s basketball and other conference sports such as volleyball, soccer, wrestling, softball, baseball and more and select Big 12 Conference championship events and original content.

Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State will join in 2019 with Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia and Texas Tech entering in 2020. Texas, which has the ESPN-owned Longhorn Network, and Oklahoma will not participate, but will be featured as road teams on the broadcasts.

So what does this team for ISU and the future of Cyclones.tv, which launched in 2012?

“We anticipate at this time we’ll still operate Cyclones.tv and we’re hopeful that will continue to keep our linear channel on Mediacom, but they’ll just be different,” ISU athletics director Jamie Pollard told the Ames Tribune. “We just won’t have live airing of games that we’ve had in the past.”

Cyclones.tv is expected to continue operations after the July 1, 2020 date — when ISU is set to enter into the Big 12/ESPN agreement — and will still produce live press conferences, coaches shows, features and any other complementary programming. It will also host replays of games done by ESPN, FOX, etc.

Last season, ISU hosted one football game on Cyclones.tv, seven men’s basketball games, 17 women’s basketball games and six wrestling events. Under the new agreement, those would all be transitioned to ESPN+. The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial and is offered for $4.99 per month.

“We’re still working through (the details of the 2020 transition),” Pollard told the Tribune. “Cyclones.tv, I’m confident, will exist and we’re hopeful that Mediacom will want to be our partner. But that’s something we’ll have to explore over the next year.”