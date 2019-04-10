While Woodward-Granger’s trip to the Carroll Co-Ed track meet didn’t finish at the top of the charts, it served as another improvement for a handful of Hawks.

The boys team scored 31 points to take the eighth slot of eight teams while the girls’ 35 points held seventh on Monday, April 8. That all came from a limited number of events, many marking signs of continued individual improvements.

Keith Braunschweig tacked on seven points for the Hawks, placing in all three of his events. He took fourth in the 110 (16.77) and 400 meter (1:02.47) hurdles, and sixth in the high jump (5.50 feet). His high jump was a couple of inches lower than his place at the W-G home meet last week, while his hurdle events were both improvements, shedding roughly half a second off his both his times.

Placement was few and far between for the Hawks in most events but they shined in the long jump, grabbing the equivalent of first place with 10 points combined with Bryce Achenbach (19.13) and Dylan Bird (19.08 feet) grabbing third and fourth place. It was the only event W-G grabbed multiple placements.

For the girls, it was a matter of quality over quantity as well with Emma Drake leading the pack, anchoring a first-place 4x400 relay (4:28.10). Adding to her resume, she also helped the Hawks take fourth in the 4x800 relay (12:38.27) and individually found fourth-place with a time of 2:46.72.

More points came from the girls distance medley, taking silver just under two seconds behind first-place Audubon. Though, the two additional points from a gold finish wouldn’t be enough to climb in the team rankings as Maple Valley was too far ahead with 39.5 points. Meanwhile at the top of the totem pole sat the Carroll girls and South Central Calhoun boys.

W-G will next visit Ogden on Thursday while the boys will have another week of practice before the co-ed meet at Southeast Valley.