GIRLS' GOLF

Tigers take triangular with Van Meter, Ogden

The Gilbert girls' golf team won its third meet of the year with its triumph in a triangular meet with Van Meter and Ogden. The Tigers shot a season-best 177. Van Meter was second with 185 and Ogden was third with 237.

Britta Snyder took medalist honors with a 37. The Tigers also took scores from Morgan Gustafson (44), Alli Austin (48) and Eden Bruner (48).

GIRLS' TENNIS

Ballard defeats Clarke

The Ballard girls' tennis team handled Clarke on Tuesday via a 7-2 win.

Singles

Megan Linskens (C) defeated Lindsey Kaldenberg, 10-7

Anna Krejcarova (B) defeated Deseree Stubbe, 10-2

Rachel Wohlgemuth (B) defeated CeJay Blakely, 10-6

Hannah Elliott (B) defeated Chassie Beydler, 10-2

Jenna Hernandez (B) defeated Alivia Bakely, 10-0

Sarah Kamp (B) defeated Chailyn Beydler, 10-1

Doubles

Stubbe/Blakely (C) defeated Kaldenberg/Elliott, 11-10 (5)

Krejcarova/Hernandez (B) defeated Linskens/Chassie Beydler, 10-4

Wohlgemuth/Kamp (B) defeated Bakely/Chailyn Beydler, 10-3