Monday night, Perry soccer was connected to something greater en route to its third win of the season. Just as the NCAA basketball title game was stuck in gridlock through overtime, the Bluejays were in a stalemate with Des Moines East with a 0-0 game heading into halftime. After 50 minutes, the Jays found a loose end to take the lead and never looked back in a 3-1 win.

It all came down to stamina and speed. Both teams have plenty, Perry just with a little more on top.

“I think they got a little worn down in the back,” Perry head coach Gary Overla said while looking at East. “We started pressing up and the ball started falling in our favor.”

He added that everything started to click for the Bluejays when sophomore Mario Saldana flipped the first points on the board 10 minutes into the second half. They drew up the play, taking advantage of a weak backside and holding on to the momentum.

East head coach Derek Lounsberry said the night was a case of Perry finding a weak spot in his young team. He was also highly complimentary of the team as a whole, noting its immense amount of speed and veteran leadership.

That all trickled down in the closing half hour of the match as senior Anthony Velasco charged through for the second goal of the night four minutes after Saldana.

It appeared Perry was not only en route to a 3-0 start to the season but a third consecutive shutout. That broke when Erick Rodriguez took advantage of Perry’s goalkeeper on the ground after saving a shot moments earlier.

Overall, Overla said he couldn’t find much to fault with his defense.

“You bring your best offensive players to go against my best defensive players and we will hold our own,” Overla boasted.

While he commented on the team’s stamina and ultimate speed from starters to reserves, it’s the “touch” that his roster has over others. It’s something that can’t be fully described, but its effect is on display as the team has allowed just one point in three games because the defense “can possess the ball just as well as any forward.”

The Bluejays also proved just as restless, not allowing the clock to dictate the match following East’s break in the closing minutes. They took the final 3-1 lead as senior Hazam Elezaby struck back three minutes after East went on the scoreboard.

Overla hopes that same tenacity will hold the next few days Grinnell visits town on Friday.

Last year, Perry went on the road against the Tigers on a windy day, taking a 1-0 loss that still stings today.

“I’m hoping to return the favor this year and it’s on our home turf,” Overla said while riding high on his team’s untainted record.