ALLEMAN - A depleted Collins-Maxwell team got good experience for some younger players, but wasn’t able to find any offense against North Polk in a 4-0 loss to the Comets Friday at Alleman.

Collins-Maxwell entered the game without three starters — Josh Bruntz, Daniel Klein and Peyton Johnston. Bruntz and Klein were both competing in track and Johnston was out sick.

A couple other Spartans were also unable to play. To make matters worse, Victor Genovese went down with an injury midway through the second half and was unable to return.

“We had a lot of new kids playing and kids playing different positions,” Collins-Maxwell head boys’ soccer coach Crystal Bruntz said. “I thought they did a great job. They definitely gave it their all — they’re all worn out.”

The Spartans hung around for 15 minutes. But North Polk constantly had the momentum and eventually broke through on a Colin Swygman goal off a feed from Luke McCoy 16 minutes into the second half.

McCoy broke down the Collins-Maxwell defense for another Comet goal four minutes later. With four minutes left in the first half, Dawson Murray made the play of the game when he converted a bicycle kick from 15 yards out into a goal to put North Polk up 3-0 at the break.

Christopher Martinez added a goal for the Comets in the second half.

Collins-Maxwell put up a good fight in the first 15 minutes of the second half. They got a couple good looks on goal, with Eian Maxwell getting a rocket shot that just happened to go right to Comet keeper Alex Tiedens.

“We just couldn’t get it in there,” Crystal Bruntz said. “We’ll keep working on it.”

The Spartan coach said she was happy with the way a couple veterans performed in adverse situations, and how junior Brendan Struthers stepped up having to play multiple positions.

“Pretty happy with (Brendan’s) performance tonight,” Crystal Bruntz said. “McCade (Gowdy) and Brendyn (Padget) always step up and are leaders out there playing in their fourth year.”

Gowdy is a key part of Collins-Maxwell’s back line. Padget is the Spartan keeper and he made several saves on the night.

Will Hitchler also played some solid minutes in the middle of the Spartan offensive attack.

“It was good to get playing time for a lot of these guys,” Crystal Bruntz said. “We saw a lot of good things out there that we weren’t expecting to see. That made us happy as coaches.”

The loss put Collins-Maxwell at 0-4 on the season.

North Polk 4, Collins-Maxwell 0

CM 0 0 - 0

NP 3 1 - 4

Scoring

First half

NP - Colin Swygman, 16:00.

NP - Luke McCoy, 20:00.

NP - Dawson Murray, 36:00.

Second half

NP - Christopher Martinez, 53:00.