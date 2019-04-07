Following a nine-hole round on April 4, the Jayettes took in a full 18 Saturday morning at the Jayette Invite in Perry to gauge the outlook for the season. With only two representatives on the green, the focus landed on personal growth for Perry with Delaney Eiteman building off a previous strong showing and MaryLou Ledesma aiming for even fewer strokes.

Eiteman (101) finished the outing 27 over par, finishing ninth among 24 girls. Ledesma fell further behind at 20th shooting 133 through the whole course at the Perry Golf and Country Club. Despite falling back in the pack, Ledesma was consistent on both halves and her front nine (+29) was a nine-stroke improvement over her performance from earlier in the week.

After the tournament, Perry head coach Joel Happel said he was pleased with the showing overall.

“Delaney Eiteman had a couple breaks go against her or she would have medaled,” Happel said. “She has had a couple good rounds in a row and looks on pace to have a good year.”

Despite the slight rise in Eiteman’s shot differential from the last meet, she stayed consistent marking three holes on or under par on holes 2, 5, and 11 while she hit birdies Thursday on both holes 2 and 6.

At the top of the ranks was a pair from Humboldt. Frances Carlson (84) took first place shooting 10 over par, and Carlson (88) took second, falling back in the back half. Dallas-Center Grimes’ Lydia Steier (88) and Aubree Klug (94) were in control on the front nine, near the top of the pack as both were nine over par. Klug fell back, tying for fourth-place while Steier led the field on the back nine with an improved mark at 42 shots (+5) but not enough to overtake Humboldt’s standout pair.

The Jayettes will next travel to Carlisle on Tuesday, April 9 and return to their home course Thursday, April 18.