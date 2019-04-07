There are so many variables that go into a winning golf season. One is the number of players on a squad. The other is the amount of playing experience.

Together the two can make for a competitive and winning season. Separately, the wins can still be there, but its accumulation can seem a little lagged.

The latter might be true for the 2019 Jayette squad who, although inexperienced, may make up for it with a good number of participants.

“We return only two players with experience,” head coach Joel Happel said.

That low number doesn’t worry Happel, who couldn’t be more excited with the positive number of young Jayettes willing to take a swing at the sport.

“We will be very inexperienced so we will struggle,” he said. “But I do like that we have good participation and I feel like there are a number of girls that could be good with time and work.”

If you follow high school golf then it is common knowledge that only the top four scores from each school are counted. This can play well for Happel who has two solid returners on the roster.

“Delaney Eiteman has been varsity all through her high school career and Ainsley Marburger played varsity last year,” he said.

Last season Eiteman’s average adjusted course rating of 56.64 per nine holes placed her fourth overall.

“Delaney is a very good worker and is a good leader on the team,” Happel said. “She will help bring along the younger players. I have high expectations for Delaney on the course this spring.”

As for sophomore Marburger, her average placed her towards the bottom of the field but her experience and improvement can go along way in helping the squad earn some wins.

Another player looked to fill one of those four spots is MaryLou Ledesma. Just like Marburger, the junior only played in one nine-hole event last season, but according to her coach, she’s made some positive improvements.

“MaryLou Ledesma has also put in a lot of time and is a very strong leader on the team,” he said.

The Jayettes have already been in full competition mode after participating in two events, both at the Perry Golf and Country Club. One was April 2, with the other two days later.

They were back on the course on Saturday, April 6 when they hosted Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines Lincoln, Dowling Catholic, Humboldt and Norwalk.

The Jayettes will be back in action on Tuesday, April 9 when they take on Bondurant-Farrar, Carlisle and Des Moines Roosevelt at Carlisle.

“We will struggle early to win many meets but I hope to have some of the younger players improving throughout the year,” Happel said. “We will be pushing some girls in early, this hopefully will result in a faster learning curve.”