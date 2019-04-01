One was already a collegiate bound wrestler, one was still waiting for what his future would bring. Now both have come together once more.

Those two would be none other than ADM High School wrestling stars Andrew Flora and Nolan Harsh. On Sunday the four-time state qualifying and 2017 champion Andrew Flora announced his decision to travel north to Ames where he will be continuing his wrestling and academic careers at Iowa State University. This announcement comes just a few days after former senior grappler Nolan Harsh made his commitment to being a Cyclone.

Up until yesterday, Flora was committed to wrestle at Minnesota State University Mankato. Harsh meanwhile did not have a hard and fast commitment. Both enter what is likely to be a very loaded 2019-20 recruiting class for Iowa State University wrestling.