Fennelly is approaching his 25th season at ISU

Bill Fennelly will be around Ames for at least a few more years.

Iowa State announced on Thursday that Fennelly agreed to a three-year contract extension, which will run through the 2024-2025 season. The longtime ISU headman recently finished his 24th season with the Cyclones.

“Bill built a program from scratch and, more impressively, maintained major success for more than two decades,” Athletics Director Jamie Pollard said. “There’s a loyalty factor and a commitment (to Iowa State) factor with Bill that isn’t very typical today. He has been fully invested in the ‘Iowa State Way’ for a long time and our fan base has reaped the benefits.”

On Monday, ISU’s season came to a conclusion in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after the 3-seed Cyclones fell to 11-seed Missouri State. The Cyclones finished 26-9, good enough for second place in the Big 12 and No. 13 in the final AP poll. Fennelly was named one of 13 finalists for the 2019 U.S. Marine Corps/WBCA National Coach of the Year award.

“I love this place,” Fennelly said after Monday’s game. “I love everything about it. I love coming to work. I love telling people I coach and work at Iowa State.”

On Tuesday, Fennelly said that he did not plan to retire — something he'd considered last off-season — and that he’d meet with administrators this week.

“We’ll have a discussion and I’ll see what they wanna do, and I’ll talk to everybody again and make sure that we’re doing this the right way,” he told the Tribune. “But as of right now, you might be stuck with me again next year.”

During his time at ISU, Fennelly has posted a career record of 505-262 (.658) and has reached 18 NCAA Tournaments.