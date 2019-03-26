The former ISU wide receiver, running back build on NFL Scouting Combine performances

While it was the first time their 10 former Iowa State teammates could get in front of a big group of NFL scouts, it was an opportunity for Hakeem Butler and David Montgomery to build on the goodwill they created at the scouting combine last month.

Butler didn’t run the 40-yard dash — he ran a 4.48 in Indianapolis — but did participate in the position drills with former Cyclone starter Kyle Kempt throwing him passes.

Late in the pro day session, Butler went to a corner of the Bergstrom Indoor Facility with an Arizona Cardinals representative to do individual work.

“We talked about a little something,” Butler said with a grin, “and he just taught me a little bit about being a better receiver.”

Butler made waves at the NFL combine where he measured as the tallest receiver and boasted the longest arms and wingspan of any wideout in attendance. The biggest thing teams were waiting to see was his speed and ability to break in and out of routes.

At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Butler felt like his performance at the combine — and his encore at ISU’s pro day on Tuesday — quelled some of the doubts that some had about his speed. Instead of his speed being used against him, he feels like it can now be an advantage.

“I heard a lot of different things about my speed before the combine,” Butler said. “People saying I was slow, not explosive and things like that, stuff that just came from left field for me. At the combine, I ran what wanted to run. I showed a lot of people stuff, but people are always going to doubt. You can’t prove everybody wrong.”

After training in Ames for the last month, Butler said his schedule leading up to the April draft will consist of individual workouts and meetings, although he didn’t disclose which organizations have been in talks with him.

That same confidence he exhibited in Indianapolis reemerged in Ames when he was asked if he was the best receiver in the draft, and what he could offer teams.

“Hakeem Butler, he goes to Iowa State. No. 18,” Butler said of the best receiver in the 2019 draft class. “I make a lot of plays and I feel like that’s what you want in a good football player. I feel like I make more plays than a lot of other receivers out there.”

Montgomery had a second chance to validate himself in Ames too. After running a 4.63 40-yard dash at the combine, he clocked a 4.57 in Ames. The six hundredths of a second isn’t noticeable to the eye, but the perception quiets some of the doubt left by his combine time.

“What I learned most from the combine was you’ve got to learn to have fun with it and enjoy the experience because a lot of people don’t get second chances,” Montgomery said. “A lot of people don’t get to do this experience for a first time either. So you’ve just got to be grateful, and I’m definitely gracious and grateful for the opportunity at the combine and pro day.”

Butler and Montgomery are both projected as second-day picks — which could fall in the second or third rounds — with the receiver ranked as the No. 78 player in the draft according to ESPN and the running back slotted at No. 57 overall.

Montgomery, who spoke to representatives from the Philadelphia Eagles at pro day Tuesday, is also a top-50 player in the upcoming draft according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

“It’s like a surreal, unreal feeling to have the opportunity to say that I could possibly get drafted, but no one ever knows,” Montgomery said. “I’m not really worried about that day or if the call happens or if it doesn’t. I’m going to take every day one step at a time.”