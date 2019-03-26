Hakeem Butler and David Montgomery figure to be high picks

More often than not over the last decade, the Iowa State football team has held its annual pro day mostly in name only. At least in terms of NFL draft picks. Just four years since 2009 has a Cyclone been called by the NFL on draft day.

It’s an indication of where the program has largely been during that time.

That was certainly not the case Tuesday.

ISU had 12 players off last year’s roster working out in front of NFL personnel, with two of those players almost certainly set to hear their names called late next month.

Hakeem Butler and David Montgomery are two of the top prospects on their way to the sport’s highest level, and they’ve spent the last three seasons wearing cardinal and gold, a rare occurrence indeed.

The Cyclones haven’t had a player drafted since 2014 when Jeremiah George went in the fifth round. Kelechi Osemele was the last player to be picked as high as the second round in 2012. George Amundson was the first and heretofore last first-round pick in 1973.

Butler has an outside chance at ending the first-round streak while both he and Montgomery could match Osemele’s second-round selections.

“I think it’s kind of crazy,” Butler said Tuesday. “It should have ended last year with Allen (Lazard), like for sure, for sure, I’m still baffled by that, but I think to do that it would be amazing.”

It’s more evidence of the resurgence of the program under coach Matt Campbell. The last two years have shown that growth in win totals and bowl trips, but Butler and Montgomery’s emergence as top-tier draft prospects further shows the foundation on which Campbell is building.

The Process is great, sure, but it’s a whole heck of a lot better when it’s got great players trusting it.

Sure, it’s a team game, but ISU saw time and again how individual stars can impact it. The Cyclones’ offense was saved time and again by Butler’s big plays and Montgomery’s refusal to be tackled.

Add in a few more of those guys here and there, and a trip to the Alamo Bowl might feel less like a generational accomplishment and more like the transformation to ho-hum trip to the NCAA tournament that’s happened over in the men’s basketball program.

While Butler is a physical marvel and Montgomery's work ethic is legendary, their success at ISU seems replicable, at least to some degree. Butler was a Rhoads recruit, but became the elite wide receiver he is today under the tutelage of Campbell’s staff. That same staff plucked Montgomery out of Cincinnati and helped him evolve into one of the country’s most fearsome backs.

Not everyone is going to have a story like that, but the ability to identify and develop talent is a big part of a program’s success. Campbell’s team has shown plenty of both in three years.

There will be bigger and more important days for Cyclone football in 2019 that the dozen players running cones in the practice facility, but that the day mattered to the NFL is no small feat.