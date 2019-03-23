COLUMBUS, Ohio — The start was ugly.

But all that mattered for Iowa was the finish.

A second-half rally bolstered by hot shooting lifted the Hawkeyes to a 79-72 win over Cincinnati in Friday's NCAA tournament first-round game at Nationwide Arena.

Iowa (23-11), the 10th seed in the South Region, will play in Sunday's second round against either Tennessee or Colgate. Game time will be determined later Friday.

The Hawkeyes, who trailed 18-5 in the first eight minutes of the game, got to within 36-31 at halftime on Jordan Bohannon's jumper with one second left.

Then, in the second half, Iowa shot 65.4 percent from the field, making seven 3-pointers.

Luka Garza led Iowa with 20 points. Freshman Joe Wieskamp had 19 and Bohannon added 13.

It was Iowa's first NCAA tournament win since 2016. The Hawkeyes have not gotten out of the first weekend of the tournament since 1999.

Iowa outrebounded Cincinnati (28-7), one of the nation's best teams on the boards, 33-32.