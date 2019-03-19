It may be hard to think about track and field at the current moment while living in central Iowa but never the less, the high school stars were out and about Monday, Mar. 18 in the 26th annual Iowa State Girls High School Indoor Classic held in Ames.

There were well over 20 schools from across the state represented in this year’s Indoor Classic with one of those teams being Waukee High School. A regular participant in the Indoor Classic, the Warrior girls were well represented in the 2019 edition with 32 individuals participating across 12 separate events. The Warrior girls matched their mark of top ten finishes from last year with nine total ranging from the 60 meter dash, the 60 meter hurdles, the 1500 meter run, the long jump, the 4 x 100 meter relay, the 4 x 400 meter relay, the 4 x 800 meter relay, and the 800 sprint medley relay.

Starting things off, Kaliyah Perry and Brooklyn Woods both took on the 60 meter dash event. Woods posted a mark of 8.73 seconds, good enough for 37th place overall while Perry placed fourth out of over 100 participants with a time of 8.23 seconds. That mark fell just short of one of the all time best indoor 60 meter dash marks for Waukee in 8.10 seconds put forth by Elma Jojic last season.

Abby Vogel and Natalie Harris both took on the 60 meter hurdle events out of a field of over 116 athletes. Vogel came into the event as a veteran of sorts having ran in the same event last season where she earned a time of 10.22 seconds. For the 2019 edition, she captured a time of 10.26 seconds, placing her 21st overall. Natalie Harris captured a top ten mark of 9.79 seconds for a seventh overall finish. That mark fell just over a tenth of a second off of last year’s event best time of 9.61 seconds had by Anna Keplinger.

Following the 60 meter hurdles, the distance pair of Ally Schaffer and Kaitlyn Groetken took home a pair of top 15 finishes in the 800 meter run. While not able to quite eclipse the marks set by Lily Campbell (2:17.65) and Jessica Caraway (2:26.11) back in 2018, the pair of Schaffer and Groetken was still able to continue the tradition of top 20 finishes in the 800. Schaffer placed 12th out of 101 runners thanks to her time of 2:33.04 while Groetken’s time of 2:34.04 was good enough for a 13th place finish.

After a championship cross country season, the long distance pair of Sydney Schaffer and Peyton Kelderman showed up strong Monday afternoon with two top five finishes in the 1500 meter run. The pair blew by the times set last year in the event by over a minute each. Schaffer returns to the 1500 after participating in it last year and vastly improved upon her 2018 time of 5:22.54. In front of a crowd of players and spectators, Schaffer shaved nearly 23 seconds off her that time with a mark of 4:59.96 this year which just so happened to place her second overall. That second place finish was the only top three individual finish of the day for Waukee. Sophomore Petyon Kelderman also put up a very notable performance placing fourth overall with a time of 5:04.66.

Fellow Schaffer sister Isabelle placed 13th in the 3,000 meter run (11.01.23) along with Margaux Basart who placed 25th in that same event (11:53.23). Schaffer’s time of 11:01.23 shaved nearly one minute and 11 seconds off of last year’s time. Waukee put two in the high jump event and came away with two top 15 finishes thanks to Layanna Green’s jump of 4’-10” and Aubrey Mahoney’s jump of 4’-08”.

After their respective running events, Abby Vogel and Brooklyn Woods took on the long jump event. Woods joined the top ten party after placing sixth in the long jump thanks to a mark of 15-10.75. Vogel ended up placing 32nd to round out the long jump entries for Waukee.

Avelyn Burger and Kara Smith rounded out the individual events in the shot put and finished with a 16th and 22nd place mark respectively.

All four of Waukee’s relay events placed inside the top ten of their respective events, beginning with the 4 x 100 meter relay where Waukee topped the 61 team field. The group of Sehansa Karunatilaka, Emma Schossow, Kaliyah Perry, and Natalie Harris clocked in a collective time of 50.82 seconds. The 4 x 400 meter group of Ainsley Schlicher, Lauren Gates, Emma Shepard, and Lindsey Kelderman placed tenth overall with a time of 4:20.55 while the 4 x 800 meter group of Peyton Kelderman, Sydney Schaffer, Lindsey Kelderman, and Emma Shepard bested last year’s time by nearly eight full seconds, coming in at 9:46.11. The Warrior girls also improved upon their 800 sprint medley time. The foursome of Karunatilaka, Schossow, Perry, and Harris, bested the 2018 edition by one second, coming in at 1:53.81.

Next up on the indoor stage for the Warriors will be a trip to Central College in Pella on Friday, Mar. 22. The meet will begin at 10 a.m.