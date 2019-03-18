Under the direction of first-year head coach Tyler Struck, the Nevada boys’ basketball team showed signs of a bright future in 2018-19.

The Cubs finished 8-13 overall and 5-9 in the Heart of Iowa Conference. That was only a small drop off last year’s 10-13, despite the loss of four of their top five scorers and having to adjust to a new coaching system.

“At the end of the day, the wins and losses weren’t exactly what we were hoping for as we think there were a couple ones we felt got away from us, but that ultimately should not be the only way in which a season is judged,” Struck said. “The players did a great job in buying into me as a first-year head coach and into each other. This was one of the hardest working groups I have ever coached, and a group that enjoyed being around each other at practices and games. I think we got better as a group and a lot of players got better as the year went on, which was great to see.

The Cubs started 3-1 with wins over Grundy Center (85-50), Iowa Falls-Alden (62-44) and Saydel (74-57). Their only loss in that stretch came in overtime to Roland-Story (62-60).

Then Nevada dropped four in a row. The Cubs fell to South Hamilton (84-53), North Polk (60-34), Prairie City-Monroe (75-54) and Ballard (65-36).

But in its final game before Christmas, Nevada knocked off Greene County to start its best stretch of the season. The Cubs defeated the Rams at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, 77-69.

They suffered an 80-50 loss to a powerful Gilbert team in their first game back from break, but came back to whip Newton (70-47), edge Saydel (67-61) and complete a sweep of Greene County with a 68-60 victory over the Rams.

On Jan. 17, Nevada suffered a heartbreaking 53-52 loss to Bondurant-Farrar at home. That started a rough final stretch that saw the Cubs only pick up one victory in their final eight games.

After the Bondurant-Farrar loss, Nevada came up short against Webster City (74-50) and North Polk (74-62). The Cubs avenged their loss to Roland-Story on Jan. 31 with a 62-56 win at Story City, but they were dealt losses by the top three teams in the HOIC to end the regular season, falling to Gilbert (75-56), PCM (77-49) and South Hamilton (75-42).

Weather forced Nevada to cancel its final regular season game with Boone. That resulted in a long layoff between the end of the regular season and the start of Class 3A substate play.

Nevada took on Bondurant-Farrar in the substate quarterfinals at Huxley on Feb. 18 — 13 days after its loss to South Hamilton. The Cubs saw their season come to a close with a 59-47 loss.

“There were nights where we didn’t shoot the ball well or struggled to stop teams from scoring, but our effort was rarely in question,” Struck said. “We also were a team that could play with just about anybody in stretches, and had enough fire power on both ends of the court to beat anyone. However, at the end of the day we had a lot of nights where we couldn’t do that consistently and it cost us.”

The two biggest victories of the season, according to Struck, were the win over Greene County at Wells Fargo Arena and the one at Roland-Story.

“The Wells Fargo game was our best offensive game and a night where we came back from a couple double digit deficits to get a big win versus a team playing very well,” Struck said. “The Roland-Story game was our best defensive game, holding a team that had been playing very well offensively at the time (they were coming off a win vs Gilbert) to under 40 points until later in the fourth quarter.”

Nevada ended the season averaging 57.6 points, shooting 42 percent from the field, 31 percent from 3-point range and 60 percent form the line. The Cubs made 120 3-pointers and averaged 14.7 assists per game.

On defense, Nevada allowed 64.7 points per game. Opposing teams shot 46.3 percent from the field.

Nevada also forced 15.6 turnovers per game. Nevada averaged 27.5 rebounds and allowed an average of 32.4.

Junior guards Tyler Sansgaard and Kody Kruschwitz were the top offensive weapons for Nevada.

Sansgaard made the all-HOIC first team after averaging 17.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He set a school record for 3-pointers in a season with 62, shooting 37 percent form 3-point range, 38 percent overall from the field and 79 percent from the line.

Kruschwitz put up 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game as an all-HOIC honorable-mention selection. He shot 50 percent from the field and 69 percent from the line and made 26 3-pointers at a 33-percent clip.

Devin See, Brayden Bottorf, Jack Cahill, Jacob Sanders, Thomas Crawford and Brock Dutton were the senior leaders for Nevada.

“Our seniors were a great group of kids and basketball players,” Struck said. “They worked so hard and were great leaders both on and off the court. As a group, they went through a lot of adversity and different situations, but how they handled them and how well they responded to that adversity will set the standard for this program well into the future.”

See put up 7.7 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game and was named all-HOIC honorable mention. He also averaged 3.2 assists and shot 53 percent from the field.

Bottorf tallied 6.8 points and 3.1 rebounds and Cahill 5.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Bottorf made 12 3-pointers and shot 67 percent from the line and Cahill shot 56 percent from the field.

Sanders averaged 2.0 points and assists apiece and Crawford 1.9 points, 1.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds. Dutton recorded eight points on the season.

Sophomore Ayden Rhodes and junior Henry Nelson played in 21 and 15 games respectively. Rhodes averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds and Nelson 1.9 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Juniors Chase Lycke and Jarrett Fredin and sophomore Cooper Bovee also saw varsity playing time.

Though he will miss the seniors, Struck said he is optimistic about what the Cubs can achieve in 2019-20.

“We lose a great group of seniors, but bring back our two leading scores and a handful of players who got good varsity experience this year,” Struck said. “Bringing our JV and freshmen in with our returning varsity players should give us some great depth and players for next year. Another reason I am excited about next year is being here this spring and summer full time to help with our player development and find us a lot of opportunities to play basketball together!”