CEDAR FALLS - The Nevada boys’ track team had four top-25 finishes at the Dickinson Relays indoor track meet March 5 at Cedar Falls.

Joven Nelson placed 10th in the 200-meter dash, the Cubs’ 4 X 200 relay team took 23rd and freshman Caeden DaSilva tied for 25th in the high jump. The large meet featured many Class 4A teams in competition.

Nelson ran a time of 23.30 seconds. Bettendorf’s Darien Porter won in :22.63.

In the 4 X 200, Nelson and DaSilva were joined by Sam Abraham and Andrew Saunders in running a 1:38.46. Waukee won in 1:33.30.

DaSilva cleared the bar at five feet, eight inches in the high jump. Northeast’s Braeden Hoyer took first with a jump of 6-5.

Nelson also took 22nd in the 60 prelims after clocking in at :07.32. DaSilva placed 40th in :07.44 and Dylan Jensen 50th in :07.52.

Jensen also came in 94th in the 200 at :25.60 and Saunders was 110th in :25.82.

In the 400, Hudson Vermillion ran a :59.26 to place 124th and Connor Hines finished in one minute flat to take 137th. Dalton Baker ran the 800 in 2:21.74 to finish 96th, Vermillion finished 126th in 2:27.25 and Hines 146th in 2:32.48.

Abraham ran the 60 hurdles in :09.34 to come in 48th. He took 34th in the long jump with a jump of 19-3 and Saunders tied for 95th in the event with a jump of 16-5.

Ethan Wild finished 64th in the shot put with a throw of 39-11.

Carter Franzen, Jacob Sanders, Dean Check and Elliot Frideres teamed up to place 41st in the 4 X 400 with a time of 3:54.96. That same quartet ran the 4 X 800 in 9:22.69 to place 38th.