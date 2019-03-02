Brennan Swafford did something no other Graceland University wrestler had ever done before.

Swafford, a freshman from Mediapolis, became the first Yellowjackets wrestler to earn All-American honors, placing seventh at 165 pounds at the NAIA National Championships Saturday at the Jacobson Events Center in Des Moines.

Next year, Swafford plans to put his name in the Graceland record book again as the first national champion in program history.

Swafford, who stopped wrestling to play football after finishing as a state runner-up last year for the Bulldog, plans to take a month off to rest and heal, then get back to work. He hopes a full offseason of training will push him higher up the podium next year.

"I won't take as much time off as I did last year. I took six months off and that probably hurt me a lot," Swafford said. "This makes me extra hungry to get back at it. I'll take a month or so off and get back to work. Instead of lifting all summer for football like last year, I'll get out there and wrestle. That's what most of these guys do, just train year round."

Swafford, who came into the tournament ranked ninth and seeded fourth, went 4-1 on Friday, getting pinned by Reinhardt freshman Cole Tenety in the second round. Swafford came back to win his next three matches to secure All-America honors.

Swafford started his day on Saturday against third seed Drake Randall of Eastern Oregon. Swafford scored the first takedown just over a minute into the match. He led, 6-3, before Randall scored a reversal and got a point for riding time to knot the score at six and force overtime. There, Randall scored a takedown 20 seconds in for an 8-6 win, knocking Swafford into the seventh-place match.

"He was a tough kid. He had a really good shot," Swafford said. "I need to work on my defense and not backing away and backing away."

Swafford got a rematch with Tenety in the seventh-place match and this time Swafford took it to Tenety. Swafford scored two takedowns and two near-fall points for a 7-1 lead after one period. He added two more takedowns in the second period, then two more in the third on his way to a 17-6 major decision.

It was Swafford's second win over Tenety in three matches this season.

"He's a freshman too, so I'll probably see him a few more times," Swafford said of Tenety. "I just have to keep pushing myself so I don't have any close matches next time."

Swafford ends the season with a 25-9 record, and already was looking ahead to his sophomore year.

"I'm proud of what I did. It's a big accomplishment, something not done by many guys, especially my age," said Swafford, who will turn 20 before next season. "It feels pretty good to end the season with a win. That will motivate me to work even harder in the offseason and come back bigger and stronger and ready to go."