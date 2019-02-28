The Southeastern Community College men's basketball team needed a lift in a big way.

So, naturally, the Blackhawks turned to the smallest player on the team.

With his team struggling out of the gate, 5-foot-9 freshman guard Steven "Shorty" Cager gave the Blackhawks the spark they needed.

SCC fed off Cager's energy and rolled to a 91-74 win over Iowa Western in a Region XI Tournament semifinal game on Wednesday at Loren Walker Arena.

SCC (26-4), ranked 14th, will travel to play 12th-ranked Indian Hills (26-5) in the Region XI Tournament championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa. The winner will advance to the District 11 playoff game to face the winner of Region 13 on the Region 13 champion's home floor on March 7.

Indian Hills beat Marshalltown, 76-65, in Wednesday's other semifinal game.

Iowa Western, which swept three games from SCC last year and ended the Blackhawks' season in the tournament, ends the season with a 21-9 record. SCC completed the sweep of the Reivers with the win.

In the biggest game of the year to date, Shorty came up big.

"I just came back from an injury, so I just wanted to keep up the intensity and keep winning. Don't lose at home and keep pace with the team," said Cager, who missed the previous two games. "It hurt, but coming back and playing in the playoffs is a bad time to lose at home. I just want to win."

"Huge. That's been all year. Whenever it's time to play, you have to be ready to play. When I call your number, you have to produce," SCC head coach Lorenzo Watkins said. "Shorty comes in and he's the Energizer Bunny. He gets us going. He's flying around. He's the only guy I know who can cover two or three guys on one possession. I'm glad he's back healthy."

SCC played nervously coming out of the gate. After Kelvon Fuller hit a short jumper from the left baseline to open the scoring, SCC's offense sputtered. Rushed shots, turnovers and bad positioning on the offensive glass limited the Blackhawks to just seven points through the first eight minutes.

Trailing 10-7, Watkins turned to Cager and 6-foot-8 forward Jaquan Lightfoot for a lift. The duo brought instant energy to the Blackhawks and the crowd.

"Shorty is big for us. Shorty is a big point guard. He knows how to get the team together," said SCC sophomore guard AJ Cox, who scored a team-high 17 points. "And Lightfoot is a big factor for us. He rebounds the ball and gets out on the fast break and gets dunks. He throws down those lobs."

SCC promptly embarked on a 16-0 run to turn a 10-7 deficit into a 23-10 lead. Tyler Maye started the run with a pull-up jumper in the lane. Lightfoot scored six points, including a slam dunk off a shovel pass from Trenton Massner. And Cager did what Cager does, a whirling dirvish at both ends of the floor.

"Substitutions had to come in and change the pace of the game. We had to slow them down and get easy points," said Cager, who finished with eight points, four assists, two steals and two rebounds. "The starters weren't into the mode, so we had to make some substitutions. We came in and played our hardest and we kept the lead. We wanted to get the win."

"They work together all the time in practice and in the game. They always work together. They've got that 'eye' together," Cox said of Cager and Lightfoot.

"I think it was a lot of anxiousness. We were 100 miles an hour," Watkins said. "I sat there and it was like, 'Wow!' for us it was so much talking about being patient on the offensive end. We were 100 miles an hour. It was 'Go, go, go.' I was like, 'Slow down. Slow down.' That's how amped our guys were the last couple days. I had to stop practice a couple times because I thought somebody was going to get hurt. Our energy has been there and it's got to stay there."

SCC's defense did the rest, limiting the Reivers to just 33 percent shooting in the first half and 42 percent for the game.

"We did well. We were getting over on the help side, making sure that we stayed in front of our player. We were just working hard on our rotations," Cox said.

Iowa Western made several runs in the second half, but never got closer than 11 points.

Now, SCC gets a rubber match with longtime rival Indian Hills, winner take all.

"Hopefully we can stay healthy for Saturday and get a chance. We couldn't ask for anything different," Watkins said. "Our guys want to play Indian Hills. You want to play the best. You have to beat the best. Right now they are. They're king of the hill. Even though we tied for first place, it wouldn't be any sweeter to win it over there."

IOWA WESTERN (74)

Parker Hazen 6-10 2-5 17, Emmanuel Ugboh 3-8 0-4 10, Christian Bentley 0-5 1-3 1, Caleb Huffman 6-13 1-2 15, Travon Broadway 6-14 9-10 22, Willard Anderson 3-5 0-2 9, Seneca Louis 0-0 0-2 0, Amadou Sylla 0-1 0-0 0, Esahia Nyiwe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 24-57 20-31 74.

SCC (91)

Marquis Collins 4-8 3-4 12, Kelvin Fuller 4-8 0-0 8, Tyler Maye 6-12 0-0 13, AJ Cox 7-12 2-2 17, DeAndre Barton 4-6 0-0 8, Steven Cager 3-3 1-1 8, Diew Moses 2-2 0-0 4, Jaquan Lightfoot 3-5 2-2 8, Alier Riak 0-2 0-0 0, Trenton Massner 4-10 0-0 11, Jerry Myles, Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Dadrian Hoambrecker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 38-71 8-9 91.

Halftime: SCC 45, Iowa Western 33. Fouls: Iowa Western 13, SCC 22. Fouled out: Fuller, Lightfoot. Technicals: Massner. 3-point goals: Iowa Western 6-18 (Anderson 3-5, Huffman 2-4, Broadway 1-5, Hazen 0-2, Bentley 0-2), SCC 7-12 (Massner 3-4, Cager 1-1, Collins 1-2, Maye 1-2, Cox 1-3). Rebounds: Iowa Western 36 (Ugboh 16), SCC 35 (Fuller 5). Assists: Iowa Western 9 (Huffman 3), SCC 13 (Cager 4). Steals: Iowa Western 13 (Bentley 2), SCC 19 (Cox 4). Blocks: Iowa Western 2 (Ugboh 1, Anderson 1), SCC 2 (Lightfoot 1, Myles 1). Turnovers: Iowa Western 20 (Hazen 5, Bentley 5), SCC 14 (Barton 5).

Records: Iowa Western 21-9, SCC 26-4.