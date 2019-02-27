ALTOONA - Ballard picked the right time to put it all together.

The Bombers took their usual stout defense to another level and knocked down shots at an efficient rate to upset sixth-ranked Pella, 73-57, in the Class 3A substate finals and earn a trip to state for the first time since 2005.

“I am extremely happy for our guys,” Ballard head boys’ basketball coach Chris Deason said. “The memories they will make by qualifying for state will be with them for a lifetime.”

Ballard came out firing on offense. The Bombers score 23 points in the first quarter, and by halftime they held a 37-29 lead.

In the third quarter, it was all about defense. The Bombers held Pella to five points in the quarter, building a huge 18-point cushion.

Pella broke out of its offensive funk in the fourth quarter, but the Little Dutch had no chance of getting back in the game against a focused Ballard squad, determined to make state.

The Bombers held Pella to 30-percent shooting from the field. The Little Dutch had been shooting 46 percent entering the game.

“The guys have been really locked in the last couple weeks,” Deason said. “The game was won at the defensive end for us. They shoot at 36.5 percent from 3 on the season, so to hold their overall percentage to 30 took a great effort.”

On offense, Ballard shot 51 percent. The Bombers also got to the line often, attempting 30 free throws and making 22.

“We shot the ball really well tonight and that was fun to see,” Deason said. “It is not a coincidence that some of the guys who shot it well tonight are guys who have been in the gym getting extra shots up. Kids do amazing things sometimes.”

Senior Chase Winterboer came up big to make sure he played at least one more game. After struggling in the substate semifinals against Bondurant-Farrar, Winterboer made 6 of 9 3-pointers against Pella and finished with 18 points and seven assists.

Max Olsan was another senior that came through on offense. Olsan put up 14 points.

Connor Drew was his usual dominant self inside for Ballard, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Mason Murphy added 13 points and three assists.

Isaiah Deason chipped in seven points and four rebounds, Ashton Hermann four points and Reece Huen three points. Huen was also huge defensively on the perimeter, tallying three steals.

Deason credited the entire team with coming together to make sure they were as focused as possible for Pella.

“Our scout team has done a phenomenal job preparing us for our tournament games,” Deason said. “To me, that can’t be overstated.”

Ballard will take a 15-9 record into the state tournament. Pella ended its season at 17-6.

Logan Shetterly had 19 points, three assists and two steals for the Little Dutch. Ryan Gustafson added 17 points and John Oltman nine points and six rebounds.

Ballard 73, Pella 57

B 23 14 15 21 - 73

P 14 15 5 23 - 57

Ballard (73) - Chase Winterboer 6-10 0-0 18, Connor Drew 5-10 4-4 14, Max Olsan 5-9 3-5 14, Mason Murphy 3-6 7-8 13, Isaiah Deason 1-3 5-8 7, Ashton Hermann 2-2 0-1 4, Reece Huen 0-2 3-4 3, Kale Krogh 0-1 0-0 0, Henry Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Seth Wohlgemuth 0-0 0-0 0, Drake Wunder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-43 22-30 73. 3-point field goals (7): Winterboer 6, Olsan. Rebounds (33): Drew 13. Assists (14): Winterboer 7. Steals (6): Huen 3. Blocks (1): Drew. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Winterboer.

Pella (57) - Logan Shetterly 6-23 6-6 19, Ryan Gustafson 5-15 5-6 17, John Oltman 3-7 0-0 9, Nick DeJong 2-5 0-1 4, Karl Miller 1-2 0-1 3, Grant Nelson 0-1 3-4 3, Josh Warner 0-1 2-2 2, Sam Warner 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Hundt 0-0 0-0 0, Reid McGinley 0-1 0-0 0, Jared Bruxvoort 0-0 0-0 0, Xavion Huizinga 0-0 0-0 0, Kamden Lambert 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan Mace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-55 16-20 57. 3-point field goals (7):Oltman 3, Gustafson 2, Shetterly, Miller. Rebounds (30): Oltman 6, DeJong 6. Assists (8): Shetterly 3. Steals (6): Shetterly 2. Blocks: None. Fouls: 26. Fouled out: Nelson.

HUXLEY - When it mattered most, Ballard found a way to put points on the board in a 47-39 victory over Bondurant-Farrar during the Class 3A substate semifinals Feb. 21 at Huxley.

After struggling to put the ball in the hoop for most of the night, Ballard outscored Bondurant-Farrar 19-9 over the final five minutes, 19 seconds to pull away and advance to the substate finals to face Pella next Monday at Southeast Polk High School.

“It’s a big win for us,” Ballard senior Max Olsan said. “Everybody fought hard. They had a good scout on us, but playing hard and playing defense — that’s what got us the dub.”

Bondurant-Farrar cut a seven-point Ballard lead to 40-39 with 1:17 left when Jordan Collins scored off a steal and got fouled. Collins missed the potential tying free throw and Bondurant-Farrar got the offensive board, but Ballard made a stop.

Sophomore guard Mason Murphy was then fouled with 55 seconds left and sent to the line for a one-and-one. He calmly made both free throws to spark a 7-0 run Bomber run to end the game.

“My teammates were just like ‘you got this,’” Murphy said. “We practice these all the time in these situations. I just knocked them down.”

Isaiah Deason followed Murphy’s clutch free throws with a basket and Reece Huen added a pair of free throws. Chase Winterboer hit 1 of 2 foul shots with 15 seconds left to ice the game.

Connor Drew came up huge earlier in the fourth quarter to give Ballard the momentum.

Bondurant-Farrar took a 30-28 lead with 5:34 left, but 15 seconds later, Drew rebounded his own miss and put it back in while drawing contact. He made the free throw to give Ballard a lead it never relinquished.

“My coach (Chris Deason) told me to just take it slow on your move, wait for the double-team, and if you’ve got to kick it, out kick it out,” Drew said. “I knew I could go quick on that one, spin back and get a layup and one.”

Olsan followed with a 3-pointer and Drew added another three-point play inside to help Ballard go up seven.

Ballard only shot 35 percent as a team. But the Bombers held Bondurant-Farrar to 33-percent shooting, forced 12 turnovers and held a 33-28 rebounding edge.

“We played defense really hard,” Olsan said. “Nobody is gonna beat us if we play defense like that.”

Drew had 14 points, two assists and a block and Murphy nine points, eight rebounds and six assists for Ballard. Olsan tallied eight points and rebounds apiece and Isaiah Deason chipped in eight points and six boards.

Ballard will take a 14-9 record into the substate finals and Pella is sporting a 17-5 record. Pella won at Ballard in early December, 60-53.

Bondurant-Farrar ended the season at 10-12. Collins totaled 12 points, four steals and four blocks; Jalen Kruse nine points, five rebounds and three assists and Connyr Duden eight points for the Bluejays.

Ballard 47, Bondurant-Farrar 39

BF 6 14 8 11 - 39

B 11 7 10 19 - 47

Bondurant-Farrar (39) - Mason Storey 0-5 0-2 0, Nathan Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Collins 4-9 2-3 12, Braden Miller 3-6 0-1 6, Marquis George-Townes 2-5 0-1 4, Ben Trulson 0-0 0-0 0, Jalen Kruse 2-12 4-4 9, Connyr Duden 4-7 0-0 8. Totals: 15-45 6-11 39. 3-point field goals (3): Collins 2, Kruse. Rebounds (28): Storey 6. Assists (8): Collins 3, Kruse 3. Steals (6): Collins 4. Blocks (4): Collins 4. Fouls: 21.

Ballard (47) - Connor Drew 3-8 7-8 14, Mason Murphy 3-8 3-4 9, Max Olsan 3-7 0-0 8, Isaiah Deason 4-9 0-1 8, Chase Winterboer 1-7 1-2 4, Reece Huen 0-1 4-4 4, Kale Krogh 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Hermann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-40 15-19 47. 3-point field goals (4): Olsan 2, Drew, Winterboer. Rebounds (33): Murphy 8, Olsan 8. Assists (11): Murphy 6. Steals (1): Winterboer. Blocks (2): Drew, Winterboer. Fouls: 15.