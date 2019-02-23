IOWA CITY — Comments about an Iowa basketball player cost Gary Dolphin two games earlier this season.

Comments about a Maryland player ended Dolphin’s season.

Dolphin, the Hawkeyes’ long-time radio play-by-play voice, was suspended for the rest of the men’s basketball season on Friday by Hawkeye Sports Properties, the multimedia rights manager for Iowa’s athletics department.

Dolphin’s comments about Maryland player Bruno Fernando were called “inappropriate” in a statement released by Hawkeye Sports Properties.

Fernando had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins in the win, and had the game-winning tip-in with 7.6 seconds left.

“Twelve (3-pointers) on 22 made baskets. That’s some pretty good long-range shooting," Dolphin said of the Terrapins. "And then Fernando was King Kong at the end of the game.”

Fernando, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound sophomore, is a native of Luanda, Angola.

“During the broadcast, I used a comparison when trying to describe a talented Maryland basketball player,” Dolphin said in a statement. “In no way did I intend to offend or disparage the player. I take full responsibility for my inappropriate word choice and offer a sincere apology to him and anyone else who was offended. I wish the Iowa Hawkeye players, coaches and fans all the very best as they head into the final stretch of the season. I will use this as an opportunity to grow as a person and learn more about unconscious bias."

Iowa’s athletic department released a statement late Friday afternoon, saying, “The University of Iowa athletics department supports Hawkeye Sports Properties decision to indefinitely suspend radio play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin. The University of Iowa athletics department values diversity and is committed to creating a welcoming environment for all members of its campus community.”

Jim Albracht called Friday’s game between the Hawkeyes and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will handle the play-by-play duties for the rest of the season. Bobby Hansen remains as the analyst on the broadcasts.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta and president Bruce Harreld were at Friday’s game, but were not made available for comment.

Dolphin was suspended for Iowa’s first two Big Ten games in December after comments made over an open microphone during a timeout in the Hawkeyes’ ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against Pittsburgh.

Dolphin made comments that were critical of Iowa’s recruiting and singled out guard Maishe Dailey.

The broadcast that night had gone into a commercial break at the end of the first half when Dolphin and Hansen began discussing Pittsburgh’s players after the Panthers had taken a 46-40 halftime lead. Their microphones were open at the time, and listeners could hear the conversation.

It was during those comments about Pittsburgh’s first-year recruits under new coach Jeff Capel that Dolphin said, “We get Maishe Dailey. Dribbles into a double-team with his head down. God.”

In announcing Dolphin’s suspension at that time, “ongoing tensions” between Dolphin and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery were cited by Barta.

“It’s between Gary and Fran and myself,” Barta said back in December when explaining the “ongoing tensions” comment. “They were real. We had some really good, constructively critical discussions moving forward. It was a real healthy conversation.”

Asked why the term was used in the press release, Barta said, “Because they were real, they existed, and they needed to be worked through.”

Since Dolphin’s return to the broadcasts, the post-game interviews with McCaffery have been handled by Hansen.