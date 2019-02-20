Giannettino wins Patriot League title

Notre Dame High School graduate Jeff Giannettino, a senior on the Army West Point men's track team, won the high jump title Sunday at the Patriot League Indoor Championship at Annapolis, Maryland.

Giannettino cleared 6 feet, 8 1/2 inches to win the title and helping Army win the team title with 260 points.

"He has been so consistent for us that it is easy to take him for granted," Army coach Mike Smith said. "He is always there at the end jumping alone. But those guys don't come along very often and he is such a special kid. He never complains and always willing to work. He deserves every bit of this. What a career."

Murfin earns weekly honor

University of Dubuque graduate Blaze Murfin, a graduate of Illini West High School and a native of Dallas City, Illinois, earned his ninth American Rivers Conference Indoor Track and Field Field Athlete of the Week honor.

At the University of Wisconsin Badger Red and White Classic, Murfin placed second of 11 competitors in the weight throw with a toss of 66 feet, 10 3/4 inches. The toss tied his previous school record and ranks second in NCAA Division III this season.

He also placed sixth in the shot with a throw of 55-4 3/4, earning sixth of nine competitors, all other competitors were Division I.

Murfin already holds NCAA Division III’s second-best mark in the shot this season at 57-4 3/4.

Iowa's Marinelli Named Co-B1G Wrestler of the Week

IOWA CITY — Iowa sophomore Alex Marinelli has been named Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Marinelli, ranked No. 2 nationally at 165 pounds, defeated No. 3 Evan Wick of Wisconsin, 6-4, on Sunday, helping Iowa clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season title.

Marinelli scored a reversal in the final minute to force overtime, and recorded the deciding takedown in 35 seconds into sudden victory. He improved to 19-0 overall with four wins against opponents ranked sixth or better.

The Big Ten weekly honor is the third of Marinelli’s carerer. It is the third time this season an Iowa wrestler has been recognized. Austin DeSanto earned the honor on Jan. 22, and Kaleb Young earned the honor Nov. 27.

Marinelli shares the weekly award with Ohio State’s Kollin Moore.

The third-ranked Hawkeyes return to the mat Sunday at No. 2 Oklahoma State. The dual begins at 2 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.