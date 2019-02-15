After trailing by five at halftime, the Missouri Valley women's basketball team doubled up the Bobcats in the third quarter 24-12. That helped propel the Vikings to an 82-67 victory in the Al Wheeler Activity Center Wednesday evening.



With the win, Mo Valley improved to 12-14 on the season and 11-10 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The 'Cats fell to 2-22 on the season and 1-19 in conference play.



First Quarter Action



A basket by Giovanna Silva (Brazilia, Brazil) off an assist from Allison Tichy (Bellevue) was followed by a basket by Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Omaha) coming on an assist from Silva put the Bobcats up 4-0 to start the game. The quarter would see three ties with the Bobcats coming back to lead eventually 18-13 with Daspin Bruning (Everest, Kan.) getting a bucket on an assist from Marsh-Contreras.



Second Quarter Action



Peru State would get three straight buckets to start the second quarter – one by Marsh-Contreras and then two by Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) to have their largest lead of the contest at 24-13. The Vikings would storm their way back into the game and cut the deficit to five by the end of the first half as they trailed 35-30.



Third Quarter Action



Missouri Valley would outscore the 'Cats 6-1 to tie the contest with 7:20 to go in the quarter. The Vikings would finish the quarter on an 18-11 run to lead 54-47. A trey by Marsh-Contreras had cut the deficit to seven after Mo Valley had established a ten-point advantage.



Fourth Quarter Action



The Vikings would score the first eight points of the final stanza to build a 15-point lead which would be the final margin of the contest.



Team Statistics



Both teams shot the ball well during the contest as the Vikings made 26 of 52 field goals for 50% including making 4 of 9 from long range for 44.4%. Mo Valley went 26 of 27 from the charity stripe for 96.3% as they shot more than three times the free throws than Peru State. The Bobcats made 26 of 59 field goals for 44.1% which included hitting 8 of 20 from behind the arc for 40%. The 'Cats also did a nice job at the free throw line, but only had 8 attempts while making 7 for 87.5%.



The rebounding edge was held by the taller Vikings as they grabbed 26 boards compared to 21 for the Bobcats. Peru State dished out one more assist as they finished with 14.



The 'Cats committed 17 turnovers while Mo Valley had 13. The Vikings blocked five shots while Peru State had two blocks. Missouri Valley finished with two more steals than the Bobcats as they had seven.

Peru Player Stats



Marsh-Contreras led all scorers with 33 points on 12 of 22 shooting which included making 7 of 12 from long range. Cudney also finished in double figures as she had 13 points. Silva and Bruning each added seven points.



Cudney led the team with five rebounds while Brooke Maeda (Honolulu) and Marsh-Contreras each had four boards. Marsh-Contreras dished out six assists with Tichy handing out four.



Cudney was credited with two blocks while Silva led the team with three steals.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will have its senior day on Saturday, Feb. 16, when they host Mount Mercy with the contest beginning at noon. The two teams will be battling to see who gets out of the basement in the Heart as the Mustangs come into the game with a 1-20 conference mark and are 5-22 overall.



The Bobcats will finish their season next week with three contests. The first will be the twice-postponed game with MidAmerica Nazarene in Olathe, Kan., on Monday. The Pioneers are ranked seventh in the NAIA. The game time is 5:30 p.m.