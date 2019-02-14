The Boone girls’ basketball team tipped off Class 4-A Regional play Wednesday with a 60-32 romp past Perry.

Ogden’s boys were also triumphant, defeating Woodward Academy 107-87.

Kayden Kruse paced the Bulldogs in their postseason opener, scoring a school-record 50 points and hitting 11 shots from 3-point range.

Ogden, which improved to 14-8, advance to a Class 2-A District semifinal against rival Madrid (14-5), which will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in South Central Calhoun.

The Boone girls improved to 13-8 after jumping to a 15-2 lead and cruising to their third win over Perry this season.

The Toreadors earned a trip to Gilbert for a Saturday semifinal.

Click or swipe left for photos from Wednesday’s game.