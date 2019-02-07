A triple threat is on their way to the district tournament as a trio of Hawks’ matmen finished first and second at this past Saturday’s sectionals. A number of Hawks were close, just not close enough.

“It’s bittersweet for some of my seniors to see their career come to an end,” head coach Dave Smeltzer said. “As a coach, I always hope for a lot more guys getting through.”

At the Feb. 2 event, 220-pounder junior Cody Fisher led his squad with another first place finish. The Class 2A current #1 ranked wrestler wasted little time on his way to the top prize.

Fisher began his afternoon with a bye in the quarterfinals and then needed just 61 seconds to subdue Ballard’s Sam Andrews.

In his first-place match, he needed all three periods to record the 3-0 shoutout decision against ADM’s Kaden Sutton. It wasn’t a pinfall but the junior didn’t let that affect his outlook.

“My mindset is just going in there calm and relaxed but also amped up to wrestle and just focus on what I can do to score points,” he said. “At the same time staying in good position, while just taking it one match at a time.”

Joining Fisher on his journey to districts was 285-pounder Tyler Lawrenson and 113-pounder Aidan Honkomp. Both finished second.

For the ninth-ranked Lawrenson, this was the first time in three seasons that he made it past sectionals. In his freshman year, 2016-2017, the now junior placed fourth at sectionals.

Lawrenson quest to districts began with a bye in the quarterfinals followed by a second period pinfall victory over Ballard’s Rylee Davidson. He lost his first place match, but by virtue of “rule,” he captured second place.

Being in uncharted waters can be intimidating and overwhelming for anyone, but the Hawk junior isn’t too concerned.

“Honestly from my perspective, you never know what is going to happen,” Lawrenson said. “I take it one match at a time. Prepare for the next one.”

Honkom traveled a similar rode as his colleague. He won his semifinals match, 8-6 decision) over North Polk’s Isaac Larson before dropping his first-place match. He earned the second place spot after recording an 11-1 Major Decision over Ballard’s Chris Lee.

Five other Hawks barely missed the cut. Colt Palmer (132), Dustin Harney (138), Joel Harney (106), Gabe Yingst (160), and Kade Polich (182) all finished third.

The Hawks Dilynn Lewiston (120), Matthew White (126), Cale Pritchett (170) placed fourth, while Jayden Dorenkamp (145) finished fifth, and Nathaniel Rosen (195) and Jon McKeever (152) were sixth.

“I really enjoyed them over the past four years, lots of good memories,” Smeltzer noted. “I feel overall that my guys performed very well. They came up short in a few matches, and could have used a little luck on our sides to get into a few wrestle backs.”

The trio has a week to prepare for their upcoming tournament on Feb. 9 when they head to Adel.

“I’m excited about districts this coming Saturday to watch these three advance to the state tourney,” Smeltzer said. “Both Aidan and Tyler are trying to make their first state appearance. They’re doing it one match at a time. Cody is looking to make his third state appearance this year [where he’s] looking for his first championship. But he knows he also has to take it one match at a time.”