It was a beautiful marriage between the Hawks boys’ offensive and defensive game plans during the final West Central Activities Conference matchup on Tuesday night.

The end result of the Feb. 5 courtship was a dominating 72-32 home performance for a Hawks team (15-4, 13-3) that has won 8-of-10 and is looking strong for the postseason.

The visiting Chargers (5-15, 2-13) came in hoping to break things apart and cool the host down, only to suffer not only their second 40 point loss, but also their lowest offensive production loss this season.

W-G’s Keith Braunschweig led all scorers with 22 points on close to a perfect shooting night. Overall, the junior finished 7-for-9 from the field, which included a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Senior Noah Hoyt and junior Bryce Achenbach combined for 31 of the team’s points. Hoyt finished with 19 and Achenbach 12. All three Hawks helped set the tone early in the first.

The host jumped to an early 10-point lead with an 18-8 first. It was almost an identical result in the second, with the Hawks outscoring the Chargers 19-8.

After the half, the home team’s defensive intensity and offensive output continued in a 21-7 third quarter. The final eight minutes was a bit more competitive at 14-9 Hawks.

Achenbach led the Hawks in rebounds with eight. His four assists fell one shy of junior Reese Jamison’s game leading five.

Hoyt’s rebounding numbers went nicely with his perfect day from the field. He landed all eight of his attempts and drained all three of his free throw attempts.

The squad is off to face Collins-Maxwell High School on Friday, Feb. 8. They were scheduled to play this Thursday against Central Decatur High School but that has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 11.

After Monday night’s game, the Hawks will prepare to play either Panorama or West Central Valley in the second round of the Class 2A District 13 postseason.

The game is scheduled at the Des Moines Christian High School on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Hawks received a first-round bye.

“We have a team that made it to a substate game. They want to try and make another run,” head coach Brent Achenbach said. “To do that we need to stay focused and play hard every night. That is what good teams do. That is our goal right now, (to) bring our best game every night and win or lose that is all we can control.”