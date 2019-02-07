The Woodward-Granger Hawks girls’ basketball team not only ended their regular season with a close 46-36 conference win but were able to accomplish it in front of the home crowd.

Against the West Central Activities Conference Chargers of AC/GC, the Hawks (10-11, 6-9) displayed some perseverance in a contested battle.

It wasn’t a foregone conclusion at the Feb. 5 contest with both teams aiming to end their season with a “W.”

The home team took an early four-point lead after opening the first on a 10-6 run. They extended their lead to seven points as they once again hit the double-digit mark in the second with 11 points to their guest’s eight.

The Chargers (9-11, 6-8) struck back after halftime when their defense slowed down the host’s offense to a tune of nine points, while they scored 10.

Rather than allow negative thoughts or nerves to overtake them, the Hawks stayed the course and put together a solid fourth quarter.

“We kept our composure, got stops on defense down the stretch and made free throws,” head coach Gary Dresback said.

During that final quarter, with the defensive stops and key scores, the Hawks kept the Chargers at arms length outscoring them 16-12.

The offensive player of the game went to freshman Emily Anderson who led all scorers with 22 points. Senior Kayley Dresback added 14, with juniors Natalie Helbling and Katelyn Scharlau combining for 10 points.

With the regular season in the books, the Hawks gear up for the first round of Class 2A regional game where they head to Madrid on Feb. 9 to face conference foe Tigers.

The two teams split the regular season,1-1, with the Tigers winning the first contest 42-39. The Hawks imposed their revenge a few weeks ago with a 43-30 win.

Dresback is excited to face a familiar team and feels the familiarity will lead to a victory.

“We feel we know Madrid well and what they want to do,” Dresback said. “So it will come down to execution on both ends and making shots. The team that does those two things better will win.”