The Perry Bluejays basketball team had a setback on Tuesday night in their quest to record their first win this season.

On their home court against fellow Raccoon River Conference rivals the Boone Toreadors (11-6, 7-5), the Bluejays (0-17, 0-12) saw themselves climbing a big uphill battle.

“Yes, once again I felt our first quarter of play was really good,” head coach Aaron Lyons said. “We were hitting shots and playing hard on defense. The last three quarters I felt we got into our old ways and started playing scared and started playing timid.”

Boone made a statement early on when they opened up the Feb. 5 contest by outscoring their host 22-7.

From there the RRC fourth place Toreadors controlled the pace of the game with the offense scoring another 15 points to the Bluejays two.

Things did not go Perry’s way after halftime. They allowed 12 points in the third but once again could only add another two.

In the fourth quarter, and for the third straight quarter, the Bluejays managed just two points.

However, their defense put the brakes on the Toreadors’ offense, allowing them just six. The final score was 55-15.

Even though the Bluejays remain winless, the 15 point output is uncharacteristic of a Perry squad who in their last six games have averaged 37.2 points per game.

“But I have to credit our six seniors,” Lyons added. “Roel Dejesus, Alex Nunez, Roger Jacobson, Carlos Calderon, Alex Morales and Mario Cruz (are) six kids who have grinded all season and have been a joy to coach.”

The Bluejays still have a shot of recording that first victory when they head to Bondurant-Farrar High School on Friday, Feb. 8.