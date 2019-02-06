The Perry girls’ basketball team remained winless in the Raccoon River Conference after suffering a Tuesday night 62-29 defeat against the Boone Toreadors.

In their final home game this season on Feb. 5 the Jayettes’ (1-18, 0-12) slow start in the opening quarter made it difficult but not impossible to dig themselves out of.

The 22-7 first by the Toreadors (12-7, 6-6) allowed the visitors to set the tone early and dictate the rest of the contest.

At that point in the game and already down 15 points heading into the second quarter many teams would’ve probably thrown in the towel.

But not this team, who tightened up their laces and fought hard. Despite seeing their deficit increased by one point, the Jayettes kept pace with 11 points to Boone’s 12 in the second.

“The kids have really done a good job of sticking with it,” head coach Skylar Wolf said. “I have tried some new things out of timeouts and quarters and they did a good job of executing them.”

The early steam faded a little after halftime with the host adding just three points while their guest dropped 15.

It was a closer fourth when the Jayettes, again outscored this time 15-8, showed that they were willing to keep fighting, albeit with the game already decided.

Key offensive players for the squad were Gabby West and Quinn Whiton who each contributed 10 points. Molly Lutmer added four, Ainsley Marburger scored three, and Jayna Kenney two.

“I thought Quinn Whiton and Gabby West had a couple good games. Both gave us double digit points to help drive the scoring for us,” Wolf said.

It will be a busy end of the week for the team who face back-to-back opponents. They head to Winterset on Feb. 7 to face the Huskies in a game that was originally set for Jan. 29.

“Our main focus has always been rebounding so if we can keep Winterset and Bondurant off the offensive glass we should be able to compete,” Wolf added.

They then head back on the road on Feb 8 for a showdown with the Lady Jays of Bondurant-Farrar for the final game of the regular season.

“Our biggest focus is just competing and stringing together 4 quarters,” Wolf said. “If we can put 4 solid quarters together we have a very good shot coming up this week.”