Riding a hot streak has to be one of the most enjoyable things any sports team experiences during a long season.

Both of Woodward-Granger’s basketball teams were doing just that when they entered Friday night’s West Central Activities Conference game in Des Moines.

As you probably assumed by the above use of the preposition “were,” those winning streaks are now a thing of the past after the Lions of Des Moines Christian defeated both teams by double-digit scores.

Four low scoring quarters was to blame for the Hawks’ girls 70-25 Feb. 1 loss, that saw them down by 10 in the first quarter after the Lions (17-2, 13-0) outscored them 15-5.

The Hawks (9-11, 5-9) put up six in the second but allowed the undefeated and first place conference foe another 18 points.

In the third quarter, the road team entered the double-digit mark when they added 10 points but were doubled up by the guest.

The final eight minutes was all about the Lions, who continued their offensive output with 17 points and allowed just four.

It was a little different for W-G’s boys, who managed to make it a tighter ball game after scoring just 14 points in the first half while the Lions (12-5,9-2) added 24.

The Hawks (14-4, 12-3) came out after the half with a stronger defensive presence. They allowed just 16 in the third but only scored 11 points.

Refusing to go quietly into the night, the Hawks made a few runs in the final quarter. A quarter they won 15-13, but it just wasn’t enough to erase the deficit.

The loss allowed the Lions to jump over the Hawks for sole possession of second place in the conference.

With one WCAC game left for the Hawks and four for the Lions, it is still anyone’s guess who will finish in that second spot. The WCAC title belongs to Van Meter, who won it after the Hawks loss versus the Lions.

Even if the Bulldogs lose their next three conference matches, and the Hawks win their final one, the Bulldogs own the tiebreaker after sweeping the team this season.

Both squads gear up for the final WCAC match this season, when they welcome the Chargers of AC/GC on Feb. 5 into town.

This will be the girls final regular game of the season. The boys have back-to-back games next week, Feb. 7-8, before they begin postseason play.