Everything’s better in twos and Woodward-Granger fans would likely agree after watching their Hawks’ basketball squads earn home wins on Thursday.

The Jan. 31 night contests saw both teams earn double-digit wins, with the ladies winning their West Central Activities affair 43-30, while the boys almost won by 30, 71-48.

Not-with-standing a sluggish defensive third quarter, according to the girls’ head coach Gary Dresback, the Hawks (9-10, 5-8) picked it up in the other three quarters to keep the Madrid Tigers (6-11, 4-9) at arm’s length.

“Defense is still our key,” he said before the game. “We feel like we know what they want to do so we should be able to slow them down and make it tough for them to score. If we can do that, then we have a great shot at this one.”

The Hawks showed their defensive prowess early on in the first when they held the Tigers to six points while scoring 15. It was a tight second quarter with both teams struggling offensively, 7-6 Tigers.

After the half, the Hawks’ offensive problems, coupled with some defensive miscues, showed when they were outscored 14-9, which trimmed their lead to just three points.

The defense came together in the final eight minutes, where they stifled the Tigers’ offense to three points and ran away with the game with 13.

It was a similar tale for the Hawks boys (14-3, 12-2), whose victory against the Tigers (13-3,11-3) put them in sole possession of second place in the WCAC.

The victory didn’t come as a surprise for their head coach Brent Achenbach, but the way they won by 23 points might’ve been considering the continued change of schedule.

“The weather causing late starts and missing school really affects everyone’s ability to set up a consistent schedule,” he said early Thursday. “It really shows in practice. They have been good and flat. We have to be flexible and practice and play when we can.”

Apparently, the Hawks didn’t let some minor changes alter their focus as they opened up the first on an 11-2 run.

They continued their offensive attack and defensive mindset in the second with an 18-11 quarter.

In the third, the Tigers attempted to roar themselves back in the game with a 19-16 run. They were silenced in the fourth after the Hawks outscored them 26-16.

Three starters, Keith Braunschweig, Bryce Achenbach and Noah Hoyt combined for 53 of the total points. Braunschweig led all with 19. Bryce and Hoyt each scored 17. Bryce also had seven assists. He and Noah tied for rebounds with seven apiece

Both teams were back on the court on Feb. 1 when they traveled to Des Moines for a conference matchup versus the Lions.

Regardless of Friday night’s outcome, Dresback said that his team should be playing at the level they are capable of with the postseason right around the corner.

“At this point in the season, unless there is some sort of great adversity that we are dealt during the game, there are no moral victories,” he said. “You either win or you don’t. Of course, you could always point to, did you play hard and give it everything you have, but we’ve been there and done that. We have to move beyond that as a goal. Getting the job done has to be our goal.”