Just like in the movies, a home win against a tough conference opponent would’ve been icing on the cake, especially on a special night at the Perry High School Gymnasium.

However, this was not a movie, it was real life. Sometimes the outcome you yearned to watch on the big screen ends up in a 70-36 loss versus a Raccoon River Conference foe.

Nonetheless, the Feb. 1 Bluejays (0-15, 0-10) loss to the Ballard Bombers (11-7, 7-5) didn’t diminish the effort of the fans, players, coaches and others that helped raise money for those who have fought, at times, an unbeatable adversary.

Friday night was the 10th year in a row for the “Coaches vs. Cancer” event. The event was organized to raise money for cancer research and to recognize those who have survived the battle.

“Just another way to get the word out about the fight against cancer,” Dallas County Relay for Life Co-Chair Gary Iles said.

Gary and his wife Tracy, who shares in his co-chair duties, loved the significance of the event and how the community rallied around it.

So far, Gary said they aren’t sure how much money was raised on Feb. 1 as funds are still being added up.

The school used a variety of techniques to help raise funds, including staff jeans day on Jan. 31, “Pink Out to Block Out Cancer,” the 48-second bucket drill and coaches wearing sneakers.

The concession stands also got in on the action with a six dollar meal plan that included a pulled pork sandwich, chips and a drink. For every meal sold, one dollar was donated to Relay for Life.

On the hardwood, the host opened up the quarter standing toe-to-toe against the fifth place Bombers with an opening 20-14 quarter favoring the visitors.

That close six-point contest changed to a 19-point affair after the Bombers outscored the Bluejays 19-6 in the second.

The final two quarters saw Perry get outgunned 18-9 in the third and by six points in the fourth at 13-7.

Perry will have to now wait another three days before capturing their first win when they host the Boone Toreadors on Feb. 5.