A top five finish for Woodward-Granger’s wrestlers at this season’s Charger Invitational wasn’t the only impressive feat this past Saturday.

Seven Hawks placed finished their day one through six, with five earning fifth place or better and two nabbing first place honors.

At the Jan. 26 meet at Guthrie Center, Iowa juniors Cody Fisher and Cale Pritchett led the squad with a first place finish.

The 2A number one ranked Fisher fought off several opponents on his way to claiming the 220 weight class after recording a 20-8 Major Decision win against Southeast Valley’s Clayton McFarland.

Pritchett also made his way through his respective 170 pound weight class, where he earned a 12-5 decision win in the championship round over Greene County’s Brock Wuebker.

Following with fourth place honors were senior Gabe Yingst and junior Tyler Lawrenson. The 160 pound Yingst found himself in the third place match after falling in the semifinals. In his third place match he went the distance but lost on a 4-0 decision.

It was a similar road to fourth place for Lawrenson, who like Yingst, won his first 285 pound match but then lost in the semis. He too fought hard, going the full three periods in his third place match but lost on a close 2-1 decision.

The school’s lone fifth place representative was 138 pound freshman Dustin Harney. Harney finished 3-2, which included his fifth place pinfall victory.

Both sophomore Kade Polich (182) and freshman Aidan Honkomp (113) recorded sixth place wins.

Other notable finishes were senior Dilynn Lewiston (120) finishing eighth, and senior Colt Palmer (132) placing seventh.

The top three schools were Clarion-Goldfield-Dows with 236.5 points, followed by Van Meter/Earlham with 212 and Underwood with 164.50.

For the next five days the Hawks will in the weight room and mat preparing for Sectionals at North Polk on Feb. 2.

Head coach Dave Smeltzer could not be reached for comment.