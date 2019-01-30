There may be some severe weather rolling into all parts of Iowa, including Woodward-Granger, but not on Monday night when the Hawks girls’ basketball team quelled the Thunder’s rumbles to a tune of 48-30.

The Jan. 27 contest at home saw the Hawks’ (8-10) offense open the game with an early nine-point advantage against the Grand View Christian Thunder (1-17) after a 20-11 first quarter.

The score for the Hawks tied their season single game high. That fast first quarter start itself was spurred on by a strong opening performance from junior Mae Anderson, who dropped a single quarter-high 10 first quarter points. In fact, of the first 11 points scored by the Hawks overall, Anderson was responsible for 10 of those.

It was an opening performance that head coach Gary Dresback was very pleased with.

“First off, the game is so much easier when the shots fall in,” said Dresback. “We were able to transition pretty easily from defense to offense pretty well and we got a number of easy buckets and easy opportunities in that first quarter. Then when we did shoot a jump shot, we were able to knock a number of them down. We had them playing on their heels defensively which had a lot to do with Mae Anderson and her career-high first quarter performance.”

Senior star Kayley Dresback echoed those thoughts regarding the first quarter performance.

“Our goal was to get out ahead,” began Dresback. “Getting out to an early lead makes things easier going forward and it helps us prepare for the game tomorrow.”

Defensively, the home team could no wrong in the second quarter as they held their visitors to a measly point while the offense scored nine, which increased the lead by eight.

The first half defensive intensity poured into the third quarter as the Hawks upped their lead by six with an 11-5 run.

Another big help in the third quarter was the rebounding efforts, which in it’s own right, was something coach Dresback was quite pleased with but had been expecting all along.

“I’m extremely pleased with our rebounding performance tonight,” Dresback said. ” However, that’s something we’ve preached for quite some time. We may not be the greatest offensively some games but with good rebounding to give you second and third opportunities, you create better chances for you and limit the opponents opportunities.”

Just as impressive of a rebounding performance, freshman phenom Emma Anderson put forth her most impressive contest of the 2018-19 season. Anderson put up 12 points alone as both teams took to the halftime break. She then followed that up with a career high 21 total points for the game and a night both she and coach Dresback will not soon forget.

“Emma is a good athlete and really tough to guard because of how quick she is,” Dresback said. “She can pull up and connect on a jump shot well. She has such great technique with her shot that she can basically play anywhere at any position and be effective.”

Up by as many as 23 points, the Hawks offense slowed down a little while the Thunder upped their defense. The Thunder trimmed the lead, ever so slightly, to 18 with a 13-8 quarter.

“Grandview played a bit better defensively, but it is also difficult to maintain that kind of scoring pace,” coach Dresback said.

The latest victory inched the Hawks two games closer to a .500 record. It also puts them back on the winning end of the column.

The regular season is down to just three games, all conference bouts. The squad was set to take on the Madrid Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 29 but weather forced the game to be postponed to Thursday, Jan. 31.

Revenge will be the theme for the Thursday night showdown after the Hawks lost a close overtime game 42-39 on Dec. 18.

Sports Correspondent Cesar Toledo contributed to this story.