Interestingly, the viewership ratings for Fox News dropped dramatically when the network picked up coverage of the Rep. John Lewis memorial service last week, indicating that the network's viewers simply didn't care about memorializing the heroic civil rights leader.

What does that tell us? Only one thing: a large number of Fox News viewers are white racists, or at least white supremacists, who simply could care less about celebrating the life of a civil rights icon.

I watched the service, which was very moving, and included speeches from four former presidents — Carter, Clinton, Bush and Obama. They knew Lewis' place in American history and spoke glowingly of the 17-term U.S. Congressman.

Who was absent? Yep, our current president, Donald Trump. Couldn't be bothered with it. How sad.

Randy Miller, Burlington