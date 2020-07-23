Anyone with a strong sense of liberty and justice, guaranteed to us in the Constitution, reading or witnessing the news of the recent events in Portland, Oregon, might think that guarantee is being put in deep freeze.

The scene unfolds with what looks to be soldiers, without identification, fully clothed in battle gear, waging war on Oregon citizens. This battle gear is reminiscent of what we have seen dozens, if not hundreds of times, in the news of American soldiers going out to meet the enemy in Afghanistan, fully dressed for combat duty.

The chilling effect of this is not only the question, "Who would give an order for the U.S. military to do battle with American citizens, but also the question, who in the chain of command in our military, would carry these orders out so vigorously?"

The scene from Portland, Oregon, is military personnel in full battle gear waging war, not with American citizens, but upon them. It appears the citizens offer little or no resistance, only self-defense.

The story is that citizens are taken into and held in custody without charge and then released. Why? The "who," giving these orders is the President of the United States, who now suggests he will do the same in other cities under the auspices of protecting federal property.

He accuses anyone who does not regard his idea of law and order, or agree with his political persuasions, as disloyal anarchists.

If these actions are harbingers of things to come, the future of this; "make America great again" is dismal and frightening.

Remember Portland come Nov. 3. Make sure you vote.

Jerry Rigdon, Burlington