Seeing the alarming rise of COVID cases in her city and county after Iowa loosened up social distancing restrictions, the mayor of Muscatine took matters in her own hands. Earlier this month she issued an ordinance requiring everyone in the city to wear masks. That applies in any building or outdoor public setting if people can't maintain a 6-foot distance.

Muscatine residents should consider themselves lucky to have elected a leader like Mayor Diana Broderson, so committed to the public well-being that she wouldn’t stop at voluntary half-measures as COVID-19 numbers soar.

As of Thursday, Iowa had 35,830 cases. Eight counties were in the Harvard Global Health Institute's so-called "tipping point," with more than 25 cases per 100,000 people. That’s the highest level of danger, at which researchers say stay-at-home orders are necessary.

But Iowa counties and cities apparently lack the right to order them without the governor's say-so. And she won't give it.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, has opted for mostly voluntary policies to stem the COVID-19 tide. She followed other governors in choosing to loosen up on opening bars, restaurants and workplaces to in-person attendance. Some wrongly claimed they'd flattened their curve. That may be what her political constituency wants, and what the U.S. president has pushed. But she could still have respected the local-control mantra of previous Republican leaders without paying a political price.

Unfortunately, the belief in local control seems to vanish when communities are seeking more regulation rather than less. Iowa's Republican governors have said no when counties wanted to control hog-confinement siting or ban guns from certain places. Now they're barred from implementing tougher restrictions to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Reynolds has wrongly said that older Iowans and those with underlying health conditions were the only ones for whom precautions were necessary. Recently she had to acknowledge the majority of new Iowa cases have been among 18- to 40-year-olds.

She's told people to stay home if they're sick, creating the wrong impression that everyone who has COVID-19 will know they’re sick. But as we’re seeing, if we don’t require safeguards, it will simply be too late for some.

Broderson’s responsible action didn’t get the Iowa reaction one might have expected. Calls of "Tyrant!" and Liar!" peppered the news conference where she announced it. Some booed before she even began speaking. It was as if she were ordering everyone to change their Facebook profile photos.

But this is deadly serious business. Leaders who tell you to mask up aren’t doing it to deprive you of fun. They’re doing it to save lives. Masks reduce the spread of the coronavirus more than anything short of sequestration.

You may have heard about Nick Cordero, the beloved 41-year-old Broadway actor who had no problems he knew of. He was hospitalized for 95 days, had his leg amputated and was on a ventilator before dying of COVID-19.

After restrictions were relaxed, a 30-year-old San Antonio man went to a "COVID party" at which people who believe COVID is a hoax compete to see who’s going to get sick first from exposure to someone who tested positive for it. This young man's reported last words to his hospital nurse before dying were, "I think I made a mistake."

Iowa is one of just two states with no mask requirements. Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is among the local officials who want Reynolds to allow cities to require them.

Johnson County is one of eight Iowa counties experiencing "unchecked community spread" of the virus, to the point where researchers believe "stay-at-home orders are necessary." But if Reynolds doesn't issue that order, Johnson County officials can't do it for themselves.

Iowans are also having trouble with the amount of time some have to wait to get tested by the Utah-based Test Iowa group that won a $26 million, no-bid contract to administer the testing system.

Polly Carver-Kimm, who’d been the Iowa Department of Public Health lead spokesperson for 12 years, said Department Director Gerd Clabaugh called her Wednesday morning to tell her she could either resign or be fired.

To top off concerns about Iowa's handling, or transparency about measures to handle, the coronavirus, on Wednesday the longtime Iowa Department of Public Heath spokeswoman Polly Carver-Kimm said she was ousted from her job for too aggressively sharing information with media. She told a Register reporter, "You are not receiving timely answers and you are getting scripted talking points when you do get an answer."

This is no time for playing games. If she won't order them herself, Reynolds should let cities and counties take the steps they feel they need to protect lives in their communities. Broderson seems determined to do that anyway, saying, "I’m just not going to take … ‘It doesn’t look like you have the authority to do this.' No. That’s not acceptable. I will fight as much as I can to protect the people and the economy in Muscatine."

That's the spirit Iowans should be applauding — and demanding.

Rekha Basu is an opinion columnist for The Des Moines Register. Contact: rbasu@dmreg.com.