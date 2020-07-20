Right now, our economy is in turmoil, and so many Americans are desperate financially unemployed, evicted, hungry.

But stock market values are amazingly similar to last July, long before we knew of coronavirus.

If we read the news, we know that billions and billions of federal dollars have been spent recently to support corporations. Bail-outs to industries like airlines. Paycheck Protection money "meant" for small business.

Direct expenditures, like to pharmaceuticals. Tax cuts. The Federal Reserve buying corporate debt.

But doesn’t a healthy stock market help everyone? Not really. Half of Americans have nothing at all in the stock market, including through pension funds. The top 10 percent and foreign nationals control the lion's share.

Economists have long shown that "trickle down" doesn’t. We saw that dramatically with the 2017 corporate tax cuts, which certainly didn’t "pay for itself" with growth or go to workers. But it did enable corporations to buy back stock, raising the value for wealthy investors and executives.

If the federal government really wanted to help "the economy," it would be spending our money a whole lot differently.

Molly Lovelock, Lomax, Illinois