Did You Know… where this business was located? This is Circle ‘B’ Cashway Lumber, located near where Tyson is today, at 104 Willis Ave. Perry has been home to many Lumber Companies over the years. You may remember some of these. Perry had, Marckres, McColl, Dennison and Partridge, Anderson, Perry Lumber and Wennerstrum Lumber to name a few. Today we have Stokley’s to take care of our needs. Now I’m not very handy, so I hire most of my building projects out. If I do need anything, a stop in Perry sure beats a trip to Des Moines. Before you make that trip, Check out Ace and Stokley’s first. You will be surprised what you can find right here in Perry.

Next Week

Did You Know… where this historic plaque is located downtown?