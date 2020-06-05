I just got done reading an opinion article in the Hawk Eye submitted by a supposed Democrat about their core beliefs and I nearly spit out my coffee.

We need to examine these so-called beliefs that were stated in this article, and I quote from the article.

"Being a Democrat is not hard to understand. We value the lessons of history particularly as to the American government, Constitution and presidency. Hard work, love of family and community and the Golden Rule are at our core. It’s not that complicated."

So for the last several decades the so-called "Democrat Party" has done it's very best to re-write our country's history in order to help move along their socialist agenda. The tearing down of Civil War monuments, the removal of teaching American History, the Bill of Rights, the Constitution and our belief in God from our children's classrooms and our universities is just the beginning.

The constant assault on our Constitution by the left trying to silence conservatives by any means they deem necessary is increasing daily. Their assault on our Second Amendment rights is a constant and continuous effort by the Democrats.

The Democrats yearn for the day they can abolish the constitution forever. Hard work? They would rather tax our industries and companies into oblivion, put them out of business and put everyone on welfare at which time their socialist style of government would feed you, house you, educate you, and provide you free third world type health care while they rule over you and continue to live their lives of luxury. The last thing they want the citizens to do is work hard and be independent.

Love of Family The Democrats believe in abortion of every kind, even after birth. They want nothing to do with a strong family unit or a belief in God. These things go against the very nature of their socialist beliefs. Lastly, The Golden Rule? Really now, The Golden Rule. I believe that has something to do with treating others as you would want to be treated?

Well let's see now, for the last 3-1/2 years since the election the Democrats, including 95 percent of the media, Hollywood misfits, and misinformed and under educated talk show hosts (all vote democrat by the way) have been brutally and savagely attacking President Donald Trump and conservatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Name calling, physical threats, lies, non stop day after day.

To top all of that, the Democrat party has wasted millions of taxpayer dollars on fake Russian collusion charges against Trump and his campaign while in reality that is what was being carried out by Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Obama's corrupt justice department and the Democrat party.

Add to that the total insanity of the impeachment hearings and your so-called do-nothing Democrat party has wasted millions of dollars and thousands of hours trying to overturn our last election. This is your idea of the Golden Rule?

If I were you I would consider re-reading your history and re-examining your democrat party of socialism and hatred.

Dave Hensley, Burlington