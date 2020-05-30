For those that know me, I am not always an especially political person. However, I feel the need to show my support for Mariannette Miller-Meeks in her candidacy to represent Iowa’s 2nd District in Congress. I encourage others to extend their vote to Mariannette in the primary election as well.

We need to send someone to Congress who is committed to working for the people ― all of them. Especially the blue collar, hard-working individuals and families that make up a large portion of the people in our district.

Mariannette is the only candidate that won’t forget about us or leave us behind to focus all her attention on the so-called “elites.”

Mariannette will fight for the prosperity and security of our state’s farmers and producers, manufacturers, laborers, industry workers, and the middle-and working-classes.

As a small business owner herself, I trust her to make decisions and establish policy that will positively impact my small business, create more opportunity for prosperity and make it easier for my business to provide our services and contribute to our local economy.

Mariannette will take her hands-on knowledge and working experience to fight to lower taxes imposed on small businesses and incite regulatory reform that cuts needless red tape. Mariannette will make sure that the federal government does not impede the ability of Iowans to do their jobs.

Jon Fye, Sperry