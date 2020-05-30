Please vote for Democratic Senate candidate, Michael Franken is by far the best choice.

With life in isolation so different, it is easy to forget that some things are still happening, and the most important is the primary Tuesday, June 2.

With five people running to be the Democratic candidate, it is easy to be confused.

However, while I often disagree with Dave Helman, this time he is right on the nose.

If you do even a small amount of biographical research, Michael Franken is the best choice to represent Iowa — and our country — in the U.S. Senate.

Endorsed by the Des Moines Register, no other candidate comes close to Franken’s educational background, his leadership experience, or his work helping to create and maintain security and stability around the world.

Iowa born and raised, we are lucky to have such a qualified person willing to serve as our U.S. Senator.

The only thing that it seems he is missing, compared to other candidates, is the support of some old-guard organizations with a lot of money to spend throwing mud.

Which makes me wonder why they are so afraid of someone with his intelligence and knowledge. Or are they just afraid of a new voice that they don’t control?

If you haven’t already voted by mail, the polls are open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; you can find your polling place and other information at the Iowa Secretary of State website.

If you aren’t registered to vote, you can register when you arrive. And in any case, remember to bring a photo I.D.

Mary Hoyer, Salem