Operating a business downtown has never been more difficult than it is today. Businesses have been struggling to stay open prior to the recent mandated closures due to the Covid-19 Virus and with new restrictions many have closed with more likely to shut their doors in the near future.

But what is the first thing the City of Burlington does?

They resume parking enforcement and start writing parking tickets. Driving down Jefferson Street not to my surprise there were very few of the stores and restaurants open. Without actually counting every vacant parking space I estimate that less than half the parking spaces were even occupied.

The question becomes how does writing parking tickets benefit our downtown? Those of us who live and work downtown realize that it is not for the benefit of ourselves or our customers. In fact, it is all about supporting the Parking Enforcement budget.

Common sense would dictate that there should be no parking enforcement until such time that parking is a problem or our parking spaces are at capacity.

A few months ago the City Council decided we needed to increase our parking regulation downtown so they once again changed parking limits to reduce parking times and charge violators $10.00 per ticket.

It is long past time for the City to do everything they can to promote our downtown and recognize it for the asset that it is and not deter people from visiting and staying downtown.

Simply put, moving a vehicle around a block every few hours to remove a chalk mark on a tire does not in any way address a parking issue and never could. Until this point it has been nothing more than a poor attempt at generating revenue, and it could be debated as to whether it has ever successfully done that.

It is time the City Council comes to the realization that the only parking problem that exists downtown is the one in which they create by penalizing those who visit and invest in our downtown. If we want people to stay and make investments in our downtown then we must not punish those who do so.

Michael Darnall, McConnell Lofts Burlington